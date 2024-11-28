Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Watch: Kids Paint $500K Ferrari In Dubai, Here’s Why

In a viral Instagram video, a group of kids could be seen painting a bright yellow Ferrari for $500,000.

Watch: Kids Paint $500K Ferrari In Dubai, Here’s Why

A birthday party has broke the Internet! How? Well, it was a little ‘too extravagant’.

In a viral Instagram video, a group of kids could be seen painting a bright yellow Ferrari for $500,000 (roughly ₹4 crore) in what can only be described as an unusual celebration for the milestone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Elevated (@dubaielevated)

This is a clip that has so far recorded over 3 million views and thousands of likes, featuring 10 to 15 children deeply engrossed in painting blue and dark colors on a luxury car while adults observe from the side.

The previously pristine Ferrari’s sides have been fully covered with paints as the kids let go their creativity. The caption accompanying the post aptly read, “A $500k car being used for Children’s birthday party! Happens only in Dubai!”

What Internet Has To Say?

This sparked various reactions online, with a flood of opinions ranging from the hilarious to the critical. Most reacted with disbelief and disapproval.

One user noted it as “When you have money, but no common sense,” while another expressed, “Teaching your children to ruin a good car isn’t art nor party entertainment.

Others used the opportunity to reminisce about simpler birthday traditions. A comment read, “We used to play musical chairs and pass the parcel. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Another questioned the choice of activity, writing, “No other games to play for children? What do they learn?”

And one said, “this is why i stopped living in Dubai.’

The Dubai Luxury

This is not the first time that the luxurious lifestyle of Dubai has hit headlines. In September, housewife Soudi Al Nadak of Dubai took the internet by storm as she shared a video featuring a private island her millionaire husband bought for her.

In the clip, she had captioned it with: “POV: you wanted to wear a bikini so your millionaire husband bought you an island.”

ALSO READ: Watch: How Pakistani Vlogger Helping Indian Travel Vlogger In Iran Is Winning Hearts, Internet Says, ‘World Needs This More’

 

Filed under

Dubai Ferrari Ferrari paint
