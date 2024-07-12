Watch: Man Designs 'Couple Chhata,' Video Goes Viral

As monsoon rains bring both relief and chaos across India, a new invention has caught the attention of social media users, especially couples. A video demonstrating a unique umbrella designed to accommodate two people has gone viral, charming viewers with its practical yet romantic appeal.

Traditionally, umbrellas are meant to shield a single person from the rain. However, this innovative “couple’s umbrella” changes the game by providing enough coverage for two people. The umbrella, which is half black and half pink, expands in width when opened, making it perfect for couples who wish to stay dry together.

The man behind this clever invention is Ashish Sawant, who introduced the “couple chhatha” (couple’s umbrella) in a now-viral video. In the clip, Ashish explains that this umbrella is designed for “those who are married or in a relationship.” He demonstrates how the umbrella can be easily opened by unlocking a button and pressing another on the handle, which is divided into two parts for added convenience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Sawant (@master_ashishhh)

The video, which has garnered 9.7 million views on Instagram, shows the umbrella expanding into a large, comfortable shelter for two. The concept has resonated with many, sparking a mix of admiration and humor online.

The caption accompanying the video reads, “Couple Chhatha (Umbrella), Master Ashish.” Social media users were quick to react with witty comments. One user joked, ““Oppenheimer and Barbie ke time agar launch karta toh zarur bikta (You should have launched it during Oppenheimer and Barbie movie’s release, it would have surely sold a lot).” Another quipped,“Mai aur meri tanhayee dono iss chate mai ghumenge (Me and my solitudeness will roam around using this umbrella.)” One chimed in, “Meanwhile unmarried crying in a corner.” Some questioned why the umbrella was marketed only for married people, suggesting that friends could also benefit from it.

