Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Watch: Wedding Crasher Indulges In Expensive Meal & Presents Bride With A Unique Gift

Watch: Wedding Crasher Indulges In Expensive Meal & Presents Bride With A Unique Gift

Recently, a wedding crasher dramatic entrance and actions at a wedding has gone viral on social media.  Shared by Instagram user Rohit Singh Chauhan, the video shows a man crashing the wedding, heading straight for the food, and publicly announcing the cost of each dish: Rs 300 for a plate of various items, Rs 50 for Manchurian, Rs 20 for Gulab Jamun, and other items totaling Rs 100, amounting to Rs 470 for his meal.

Later, after enjoying the feast, the guest gives the bride a gift of just a Rs 10 note inside an envelope. After she received the envelope, the bride’s reaction was priceless.

Watch The Video 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Singh Chouhan (@r_bam_tv7)

Also Read: UK’s Most Notorious ‘Haunted Doll’ Assaulted 17 Men, Claims Paranormal Investigator

After the video went viral on social media, the video collected around 1 million views and it generated various reactions from netizens, with one user humorously observing, that the guest’s net profit of Rs 460, was from the meal. While another user pointed, that such actions are common in Indian weddings.

However, the third user was more worried about where the groom was. Even though the video was staged, its popularity really shows how much we Indians love weddings and the entertaining stories that come with them.

Must Read: Sudha Murthy Reacts To Backlash Over Her ‘Karnavati-Humayun’ Video On Raksha Bandhan

addBlock

Recent Post

Zomato Is Buying Paytm’s Entertainment And Ticketing Business For Rs 2,048 Crore- Deets Inside!

Zomato Is Buying Paytm’s Entertainment And Ticketing Business For Rs 2,048 Crore- Deets Inside!

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Believes Virat Kohli Should Stay Away From Acting- Here’s Why!

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Believes Virat Kohli Should Stay Away From Acting- Here’s Why!

THIS Game of Thrones Actor Lands A Major Role In Anupam Kher’s New Directorial Venture Tanvi: The Great

THIS Game of Thrones Actor Lands A Major Role In Anupam Kher’s New Directorial Venture...

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Malayalam Nominations: Tovino Thomas-Led ‘2018’ Shines Brightest

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Malayalam Nominations: Tovino Thomas-Led ‘2018’ Shines Brightest

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Kannada Nominations: Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ Leads The Race

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Kannada Nominations: Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ Leads The Race

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Tamil Nominations: Ponniyin Selvan II, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Reign Supreme

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Tamil Nominations: Ponniyin Selvan II, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Reign Supreme

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Reference To Their VIRAL Struggle Dialogue In Call Me Bae’s Trailer

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Reference To Their VIRAL Struggle Dialogue In Call Me...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox