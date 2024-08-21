Watch: Wedding Crasher Indulges In Expensive Meal & Presents Bride With A Unique Gift

Recently, a wedding crasher dramatic entrance and actions at a wedding has gone viral on social media. Shared by Instagram user Rohit Singh Chauhan, the video shows a man crashing the wedding, heading straight for the food, and publicly announcing the cost of each dish: Rs 300 for a plate of various items, Rs 50 for Manchurian, Rs 20 for Gulab Jamun, and other items totaling Rs 100, amounting to Rs 470 for his meal.

Later, after enjoying the feast, the guest gives the bride a gift of just a Rs 10 note inside an envelope. After she received the envelope, the bride’s reaction was priceless.

Watch The Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Singh Chouhan (@r_bam_tv7)

Also Read: UK’s Most Notorious ‘Haunted Doll’ Assaulted 17 Men, Claims Paranormal Investigator

After the video went viral on social media, the video collected around 1 million views and it generated various reactions from netizens, with one user humorously observing, that the guest’s net profit of Rs 460, was from the meal. While another user pointed, that such actions are common in Indian weddings.

However, the third user was more worried about where the groom was. Even though the video was staged, its popularity really shows how much we Indians love weddings and the entertaining stories that come with them.

Must Read: Sudha Murthy Reacts To Backlash Over Her ‘Karnavati-Humayun’ Video On Raksha Bandhan