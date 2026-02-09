LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > What Is Pinay Gold Medalist Viral MMS? Zyan Cabrera Obscene Clip Taking Over Indian Feeds — Everything You Need To Know

What Is Pinay Gold Medalist Viral MMS? Zyan Cabrera Obscene Clip Taking Over Indian Feeds — Everything You Need To Know

Feeds have been swamped with posts with eye catching thumbnails and captions suggesting some sort of gold medalist scandal or a hacked video that seems to have been linked to the world wide excitement around athletes in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 9, 2026 11:23:40 IST

One such viral video, that a social media personality Zyan Cabrera also referred to as Jerriel Cry4zee by his online name has been making rounds on Facebook and Telegram (among other things), has caused many users to be confused and concerned. Feeds have been swamped with posts with eye catching thumbnails and captions suggesting some sort of gold medalist scandal or a hacked video that seems to have been linked to the world wide excitement around athletes in the 2026 Winter Olympics. This has led to most people seeking these links due to the curiosity of knowing the event, yet cybersecurity experts have cautioned them that the trend is not an actual piece of news or a sports performance, it is a planned scam.

The viral posts belong to phishing and malware spam, which exploits popular keywords like Gold Medalist and definite time stamps to acquire search algorithms and solicit clicks. One is the specific timestamp trick, which is a trick employed by cybercriminals who enslave specific times or sensational titles on the linkage to produce the effect of authenticity and entice users into the malicious links. These links may redirect the user to a fake login page that will steal credentials or download malware masquerading as a video player after clicking. The same tendency has been noted in other instances with influencers such as Alina Amir and Arohi Mim, which demonstrates that there is a more general trend of phishing on a global level instead of the viral leak of the two.

Notably, it is not proven that Zyan Cabrera is a gold medalist, or that there exists any scandalous full video. The images and videos involved in the scam are usually neutral content stolen by her social media profiles and contrasted with adult only thumbnails, either that has nothing to do with her or is an AI based deepfake just to generate interest and generate traffic. It is highly recommended that the user should not visit or post such links to ensure the safety of personal information and to further transmit malware to social networks by social network users. 

Also Read: Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS Trap: How A ‘Fake’ Pinay Scandal Link Is Hacking Your Social Media Accounts

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 11:23 AM IST
