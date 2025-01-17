Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva? 119 Year Old Brazilian Woman Stakes Claim As World’s Oldest Person

As Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva nears her 120th birthday, her family and doctors believe she is on the verge of being recognized as the world's oldest living person. With confidence in her age, they are working towards securing the Guinness World Records title, though challenges remain in verifying her birth documents.

Who Is Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva? 119 Year Old Brazilian Woman Stakes Claim As World’s Oldest Person

With just two months left until her 120th birthday, Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva, a great-grandmother from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is making strides to be officially recognized as the world’s oldest living person by the Guinness World Records. Currently, the title belongs to Inah Canabarro Lucas, a 116-year-old nun from the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. However, Deolira’s family and medical team are confident that she will soon claim the title from Lucas.

Family’s Confidence in Her Age

“She is still not in the book, but she is the oldest in the world according to the documents we have on her, as I recently discovered,” said Deolira’s granddaughter, Doroteia Ferreira da Silva, who is 60 years old and half her grandmother’s age.

The documents confirm that Deolira was born on March 10, 1905, in the rural area of Porciuncula, a small town in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Despite not yet being officially listed by Guinness, her family firmly believes she holds the record for being the oldest living person.

Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva Living a Peaceful Life in Itaperuna

Deolira now resides in a brightly painted house in Itaperuna, Rio de Janeiro, where she is cared for by her two granddaughters, Doroteia and Leida Ferreira da Silva, aged 64. Her health is monitored closely by a team of doctors and researchers who are interested in studying her extraordinary longevity.

Geriatric doctor Juair de Abreu Pereira, who has been Deolira’s physician for some time, shared his observations: “Mrs. Deolira, in 2025, will be 120 years old. She is in a good general state of health for her condition, and she is not taking any medication.”

Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva: Challenges in Documenting Her Age

Despite her remarkable age, Deolira’s journey to official recognition faces a challenge due to the destruction of much of her original documentation in a series of floods nearly twenty years ago. As a result, verifying her age has become more complex.

Guinness World Records confirmed it cannot yet verify the receipt of Deolira’s application, noting that it receives numerous claims from around the globe for the title of oldest living person.

Mateus Vidigal, a researcher at the University of São Paulo, has been studying Deolira as part of a project to understand Brazil’s growing super-elderly population. Although the lack of comprehensive documentation may present hurdles, Vidigal maintains that Deolira is certainly over 100 years old, emphasizing that her case has not been excluded from research due to her unique longevity.

Also Read: How Old Is Brooke Shields? Actress Admits Sex Is Painful And Needs Tequila, Potions And Special Pillow To ‘Fully Enjoy’

Filed under

world's oldest living person

Advertisement

Also Read

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up About Raising Taimur And Jeh

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up...

Tiger Woods’ Golf Tournament Relocated Due to Catastrophic Los Angeles Wildfires

Tiger Woods’ Golf Tournament Relocated Due to Catastrophic Los Angeles Wildfires

What Is The BYOC Trend? Health Experts Issue Warning

What Is The BYOC Trend? Health Experts Issue Warning

ICC Prosecutor Says ‘No Real Effort’ By Isael Into Alleged Gaza War Crimes

ICC Prosecutor Says ‘No Real Effort’ By Isael Into Alleged Gaza War Crimes

Here’s How An Apple Watch Became A ‘Lifesaver’ For A Massachusetts Man After A Deadly Car Crash

Here’s How An Apple Watch Became A ‘Lifesaver’ For A Massachusetts Man After A Deadly...

Entertainment

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up About Raising Taimur And Jeh

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Is The Man Arrested Innocent? Wife Claims He Went Out For Furniture Work

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Is The Man Arrested Innocent? Wife Claims He Went Out

Emergency Movie X Review: Kangana Ranaut’s Stellar Performance And Gripping Historical Drama Captivate Audiences

Emergency Movie X Review: Kangana Ranaut’s Stellar Performance And Gripping Historical Drama Captivate Audiences

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect Detained Is Unrelated To The Case – Mumbai Police

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect Detained Is Unrelated To The Case – Mumbai Police

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update: Doctors Advise Bed Rest After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update: Doctors Advise Bed Rest After Stabbing Incident

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox