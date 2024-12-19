Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Winter Vacations State-Wise List 2024: Schools Declare Winter Holidays

As the year comes to an end, the countdown starts and the anticipation increases. Students, who are looking forward to a well-earned break from their usual academic schedule, are especially excited.

Winter Vacations State-Wise List 2024: Schools Declare Winter Holidays

The excitement of a new year begins to rise as December draws near. As the year comes to an end, the countdown starts and the anticipation increases. Students, who are looking forward to a well-earned break from their usual academic schedule, are especially excited.

Winter vacations are announced annually by educational institutions such as colleges and schools, enabling students to take and enjoy a winter break and celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve with their loved ones. Due to India’s declining temperatures, the majority of schools and universities have announced their winter breaks. A list of the states’ declared winter vacations has been compiled below.

Winter Vacations 2024: List of holidays (State-wise)
Delhi Winter Vacation 2024

Schools in the national capital will be off from January 1 to January 15, 2025. In addition, on Christmas (December 25), schools in the nation’s capital will not be open. This is subject to change in the event of severe weather.

Uttar Pradesh School Winter Holidays 2024

In Uttar Pradesh, schools often take a holiday in the last week of the month, which will continue into the first week of January 2024. From December 25 to January 5, Uttar Pradesh schools are anticipated to have a holiday. But the authorities have not provided any confirmation yet.

Punjab School Winter Vacation 2024

The Punjab Education Department announced a notice on Monday that schools would be taking winter breaks due to the state’s weather. The official announcement states that Punjabi schools will start their winter break on December 24 and until December 31. However, depending on the weather, the length of these vacations could be increased.

Haryana School Winter Vacation 2024

The dates of the Haryana School Winter Vacation in 2024 have not been announced by the state government. In reaction to the predicted cold wave in the state during the coming days, the state government is likely to soon publish the dates for winter holidays. The winter vacations were held from January 1 to January 15 of last year.

Jammu and Kashmir Winter Vacation

Schools up to Class 5 in Jammu and Kashmir will not reopen till February. Winter vacation for students of Classes 6–12 started on December 16 and will end on February 28, 2025.

Rajasthan School Winter Vacation 2024

The holidays for the 2024–25 session are anticipated to fall between December 25, 2024, and January 5, 2025. Depending on the School Education Department’s modifications, these dates might change.

Bihar Winter Vacation 2024

The Bihar government has not yet declared the winter vacation, but as per the previous years, the winter break in Bihar schools is expected to be from December 25 to December 31.

ALSO READ: No Impact Of Swiss Withdrawal Of MFN Status To Country: Nestle India

Filed under

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS 2024

Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Auspicious Items To Bring Home For Prosperity

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Auspicious Items To Bring Home For Prosperity

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Airtel Prepays Rs 3,626 Crore To Centre To Clear 2016 Spectrum Dues

Airtel Prepays Rs 3,626 Crore To Centre To Clear 2016 Spectrum Dues

‘Dummy’ Students: CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection At 29 Schools, To Take Legal Action

‘Dummy’ Students: CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection At 29 Schools, To Take Legal Action

Bihar Class 9 Student Found Rs 88 Crore In His Bank Account. Here’s What Happened Next

Bihar Class 9 Student Found Rs 88 Crore In His Bank Account. Here’s What Happened...

Entertainment

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A Different Religion

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox