LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 17 Countries Indian Travelers Can Visit Visa-Free With Just a U.S. Visa

17 Countries Indian Travelers Can Visit Visa-Free With Just a U.S. Visa

Indian passport holders with a valid U.S. visa can now explore 17 incredible countries without needing separate visas. From Europe to Latin America and the Middle East, discover hassle-free destinations perfect for your next adventure.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
17 Countries Indian Travelers Can Visit Visa-Free With Just a U.S. Visa - Gallery Image
1/7

Slide 1

Indian travellers holding valid U.S. visas now have a golden opportunity to explore 17 stunning countries without the hassle of applying for a separate visa. This new travel ease opens up vibrant cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and exciting adventures. Get ready to discover where your U.S. visa can take you.

17 Countries Indian Travelers Can Visit Visa-Free With Just a U.S. Visa - Gallery Image
2/7

Europe Highlights

Albania, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Georgia all welcome Indian passport holders with a valid U.S. visa. Roam charming old towns, savor European cuisine, and experience diverse history without waiting for embassy approvals. Your U.S. visa is the only extra stamp you need to explore these European gems.

17 Countries Indian Travelers Can Visit Visa-Free With Just a U.S. Visa - Gallery Image
3/7

Middle East

Turkey offers a quick e-visa process, while the UAE and Oman grant visas on arrival. Qatar and Saudi Arabia also extend special entry privileges to U.S. visa holders. Experience majestic deserts, luxury shopping, and rich Arabian hospitality with minimal paperwork.

17 Countries Indian Travelers Can Visit Visa-Free With Just a U.S. Visa - Gallery Image
4/7

Central America & Caribbean

Dreaming of beaches? Head to the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, or Panama. With your U.S. visa, you can skip extra visa applications and dive straight into turquoise waters and lush jungles. Perfect for both quick getaways and extended tropical adventures.

17 Countries Indian Travelers Can Visit Visa-Free With Just a U.S. Visa - Gallery Image
5/7

Latin America

Mexico lets Indian travellers with U.S. visas roam freely, while Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala also open their doors. Explore ancient Mayan ruins, vibrant festivals, and colorful markets all across Latin America. Turn your U.S. visa into a passport for unforgettable cultural journeys.

17 Countries Indian Travelers Can Visit Visa-Free With Just a U.S. Visa - Gallery Image
6/7

What You Need

Most of these countries require your U.S. visa to be valid for at least 6 months. Carry proof of onward travel and accommodation just in case authorities ask. Always double-check airline and destination rules to ensure a seamless trip.

17 Countries Indian Travelers Can Visit Visa-Free With Just a U.S. Visa - Gallery Image
7/7

Ready to Fly?

Your U.S. visa is more powerful than you think unlocking 17 fantastic countries without additional red tape. Pack your bags, plan your itinerary, and start exploring the world with fewer visa worries. Your next adventure awaits.
This information is for general guidance only. Visa policies may change without notice. Always verify entry requirements with official government sources or embassies before making travel plans.

17 Countries Indian Travelers Can Visit Visa-Free With Just a U.S. Visa - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?