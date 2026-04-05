LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi Gets The Purple Cap, Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi Gets The Purple Cap, Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

Ravi Bishnoi grabbed the IPL 2026 Purple Cap after a four-wicket haul in the GT vs RR clash. The Rajasthan Royals spinner overtook Vijaykumar Vyshak on economy, joining the top wicket-takers list featuring Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi and Prasidh Krishna this season.

Ravi Bishnoi with five wickets leads the IPL 2026 purple cap list. Image Credit: ANI
Ravi Bishnoi with five wickets leads the IPL 2026 purple cap list. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 5, 2026 00:54:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi Gets The Purple Cap, Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

Ravi Bishnoi starred with a four-wicket haul against the Gujarat Titans. The right-arm leg-spinner came into the game as an impact player. He turned the match on its head, claiming four wickets and getting himself to the top of the purple cap leaderboard. Bishnoi, playing his first season for the Rajasthan Royals, became the youngest Indian to pick 200 wickets in the shortest format. 

He took the purple cap from Punjab Kings’ Vijaykumar Vyshak, who is the only pacer to have picked up five wickets this season. Even though Bishnoi and Vyshak have picked up the same number of wickets in the season, it is the spinner from RR who will don the purple cap, thanks to his superior economy. Bishnoi, having bowled seven overs across two games in the season, has maintained an economy of 8.14 runs per over. 

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Player

Team

Matches

Wickets

Economy

Average

Best Bowling Figures

1

Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals

2

5

8.14

11.4

4/41

2

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Punjab Kings

2

5

9.00

14.40

3/34

3

Natarajan

Delhi Capitals

2

4

7.57

13.25

3/29

4

Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals

2

4

7.95

15.25

3/27

5

Jaydev Unadkat

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2

4

8.33

12.50

3/21

6

Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans

2

4

9.00

18.00

3/29

7

Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings

2

4

10.50

17.50

2/27

8

Blessing Muzarabani

Kolkata Knight Riders

2

4

10.71

18.75

4/41

GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi stars for Rajasthan Royals

Ravi Bishnoi was the star performer with the ball in hand for the Rajasthan Royals against the Gujarat Titans. The leg-spinner hailing from Rajasthan is playing his first season with his home side. Against GT, Bishnoi picked up four wickets. Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Tewatia were his victims on the night. He was named the player of the match as RR defeated the Titans by six runs. Talking about his favourite wicket, Bishnoi said, “The wicket of Rahul (Tewatia). He is a player renowned for such situations. If he would not have been dismissed then, the match could have gone either way.”

Coming to this season, the 25-year-old did not have the best of times in IPL 2025. Playing for Lucknow Super Giants, Bishnoi picked up only nine wickets in 11 games last season while going at an economy of 10.83 runs per over. Talking about his struggles from last season and his preparation for IPL 2026, he said, It was a difficult season last year. When I miss my length, I get hit. I was trying to work on my lengths and if anyone hits off those, then no problem.”

In RR’s first game of the season against Chennai Super Kings, Ravi Bishnoi picked up a solitary wicket of Matt Henry and gave 16 runs in his three overs.

Also Read: GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match Report: Bishnoi’s 4-For, Tushar Deshpande’s Final-Over Heroics Seal Rajasthan Royals’ Win Over Gujarat Titans

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anshul KambojBlessing MuzarabaniIPL 2026IPL 2026 Purple CapJaydev UnadkatLungi Ngidimost wicketsMost wickets in IPLMost wickets in IPL 2026NatarajanPrasidh KrishnaPurple CapRavi BishnoiVijaykumar VyshakWho has the IPL 2026 Purple CapWho has the Most wickets in IPL 2026Who has the Purple Cap IPL 2026

RELATED News

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

LATEST NEWS

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi Gets The Purple Cap, Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi Gets The Purple Cap, Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi Gets The Purple Cap, Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?
GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi Gets The Purple Cap, Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?
GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi Gets The Purple Cap, Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?
GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi Gets The Purple Cap, Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

QUICK LINKS