GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi Gets The Purple Cap, Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

Ravi Bishnoi starred with a four-wicket haul against the Gujarat Titans. The right-arm leg-spinner came into the game as an impact player. He turned the match on its head, claiming four wickets and getting himself to the top of the purple cap leaderboard. Bishnoi, playing his first season for the Rajasthan Royals, became the youngest Indian to pick 200 wickets in the shortest format.

He took the purple cap from Punjab Kings’ Vijaykumar Vyshak, who is the only pacer to have picked up five wickets this season. Even though Bishnoi and Vyshak have picked up the same number of wickets in the season, it is the spinner from RR who will don the purple cap, thanks to his superior economy. Bishnoi, having bowled seven overs across two games in the season, has maintained an economy of 8.14 runs per over.

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

GT vs RR: Ravi Bishnoi stars for Rajasthan Royals

Ravi Bishnoi was the star performer with the ball in hand for the Rajasthan Royals against the Gujarat Titans. The leg-spinner hailing from Rajasthan is playing his first season with his home side. Against GT, Bishnoi picked up four wickets. Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Tewatia were his victims on the night. He was named the player of the match as RR defeated the Titans by six runs. Talking about his favourite wicket, Bishnoi said, “The wicket of Rahul (Tewatia). He is a player renowned for such situations. If he would not have been dismissed then, the match could have gone either way.”

Coming to this season, the 25-year-old did not have the best of times in IPL 2025. Playing for Lucknow Super Giants, Bishnoi picked up only nine wickets in 11 games last season while going at an economy of 10.83 runs per over. Talking about his struggles from last season and his preparation for IPL 2026, he said, It was a difficult season last year. When I miss my length, I get hit. I was trying to work on my lengths and if anyone hits off those, then no problem.”

In RR’s first game of the season against Chennai Super Kings, Ravi Bishnoi picked up a solitary wicket of Matt Henry and gave 16 runs in his three overs.

Also Read: GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match Report: Bishnoi’s 4-For, Tushar Deshpande’s Final-Over Heroics Seal Rajasthan Royals’ Win Over Gujarat Titans