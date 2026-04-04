IPL 2026 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Beat Gujarat Titans — Check Latest Standings on April 4 — GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, RCB, KKR, LSG, SRH, CSK

IPL 2026 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals reclaimed their top spot on the Indian Premier League 2026 points table. The Riyan Parag-led side won their second game of the season, defeating the Gujarat Titans by six runs on the 4th of April. It was a nervy finish to the second innings as Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada gave the Royals a scare. The two players, known for their bowling, put up a 43-run stand for the eighth wicket. However, the partnership went in vain as the Titans lost their second match of the season. It was Tushar Deshpande who bowled the final over for the Rajasthan Royals and defended only 11 runs off the final six deliveries.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Mumbai Indians and were at the top of the points table briefly before they were overtaken by the Royals.

IPL 2026 Points Table

GT vs RR: Tushar Deshpande wins it for Rajasthan Royals

With 11 runs needed off the final over, Tushar Deshpande stepped up to bowl the crucial over. He bowled a wide to start the over. The next three balls resulted in singles. With seven runs needed off three deliveries, Deshpande bowled a dot ball. On the very next delivery, he induced a false shot from Rashid Khan, which almost went to the boundary, but Jofra Archer, running to his right, took a sensational catch. He bowled a dot ball on the final ball of the innings. He conceded only 24 runs in his three overs while picking up the crucial wicket of Rashid Khan in the final over.

Ravi Bishnoi shines as Impact Player

Coming in the second innings as an impact player, Ravi Bishnoi shined with a four-wicket haul. The Indian spinner dismissed Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Tewatia. In his four overs, Bishnoi gave away 41 runs. On his way to a four-wicket haul, Bishnoi became the youngest Indian to claim 200 wickets in T20s.

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