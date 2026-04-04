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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Beat Gujarat Titans — Check Latest Standings on April 4 — GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, RCB, KKR, LSG, SRH, CSK

IPL 2026 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Beat Gujarat Titans — Check Latest Standings on April 4 — GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, RCB, KKR, LSG, SRH, CSK

Check out the IPL 2026 Points Table on April 4 after the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling GT vs RR IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. With this win, RR reclaim their top spot at the IPL 2026 points table. Here’s a look at the updated IPL 2026 points table, team standings, and key changes after the GT vs RR match.

Rajasthan Royals claim top spot in the IPL 2026 points table. Image Credit: X
Rajasthan Royals claim top spot in the IPL 2026 points table. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 4, 2026 23:48:33 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Beat Gujarat Titans — Check Latest Standings on April 4 — GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, RCB, KKR, LSG, SRH, CSK

IPL 2026 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals reclaimed their top spot on the Indian Premier League 2026 points table. The Riyan Parag-led side won their second game of the season, defeating the Gujarat Titans by six runs on the 4th of April. It was a nervy finish to the second innings as Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada gave the Royals a scare. The two players, known for their bowling, put up a 43-run stand for the eighth wicket. However, the partnership went in vain as the Titans lost their second match of the season. It was Tushar Deshpande who bowled the final over for the Rajasthan Royals and defended only 11 runs off the final six deliveries. 

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Mumbai Indians and were at the top of the points table briefly before they were overtaken by the Royals. 

IPL 2026 Points Table

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

2

2

0

0

4

+2.233

2

Delhi Capitals (DC)

2

2

0

0

4

+1.17

3

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

2

2

0

0

4

+0.637

4

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

1

1

0

0

2

+2.907

5

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

2

1

1

0

2

+0.469

6

Mumbai Indians (MI)

2

1

1

0

2

-0.206

6

Gujarat Titans (GT)

2

0

2

0

0

-0.509

8

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

1

0

1

0

0

-1.397

9

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

2

0

2

0

0

-1.964

10

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2

0

2

0

0

-2.562

GT vs RR: Tushar Deshpande wins it for Rajasthan Royals

With 11 runs needed off the final over, Tushar Deshpande stepped up to bowl the crucial over. He bowled a wide to start the over. The next three balls resulted in singles. With seven runs needed off three deliveries, Deshpande bowled a dot ball. On the very next delivery, he induced a false shot from Rashid Khan, which almost went to the boundary, but Jofra Archer, running to his right, took a sensational catch. He bowled a dot ball on the final ball of the innings. He conceded only 24 runs in his three overs while picking up the crucial wicket of Rashid Khan in the final over. 

Ravi Bishnoi shines as Impact Player

Coming in the second innings as an impact player, Ravi Bishnoi shined with a four-wicket haul. The Indian spinner dismissed Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Tewatia. In his four overs, Bishnoi gave away 41 runs. On his way to a four-wicket haul, Bishnoi became the youngest Indian to claim 200 wickets in T20s.

Also Read: GT vs RR IPL 2026: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Shimron Hetmyer | Watch

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Tags: Dhruv JurelGTGT vs RRGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royalsgujarat-titansIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL Points Tablekagiso rabadarajasthan royalsRashid KhanRavi BishnoiRiyan ParagRRSai SudharsanTushar DeshpandeVaibhav Sooryavanshiyashasvi jaiswal

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IPL 2026 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Beat Gujarat Titans — Check Latest Standings on April 4 — GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, RCB, KKR, LSG, SRH, CSK
IPL 2026 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Beat Gujarat Titans — Check Latest Standings on April 4 — GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, RCB, KKR, LSG, SRH, CSK
IPL 2026 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Beat Gujarat Titans — Check Latest Standings on April 4 — GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, RCB, KKR, LSG, SRH, CSK
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