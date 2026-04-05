LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Toaster Movie Turns Dark As Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Get Trapped In Obsession Fueled Chaos And Shocking Twists

Toaster Movie Turns Dark As Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Get Trapped In Obsession Fueled Chaos And Shocking Twists

Toaster is an upcoming dark comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, releasing April 15, 2026, on Netflix. The film explores obsession through humor, marks Kampa Films’ debut, and skips theaters for a global digital premiere.

Toaster Movie Set For Netflix Release
Toaster Movie Set For Netflix Release

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 5, 2026 00:20:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Toaster Movie Turns Dark As Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Get Trapped In Obsession Fueled Chaos And Shocking Twists

The upcoming dark comedy Toaster, which people expect to watch, marks a major development for Indian filmmaking according to current movie trends. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, who portray characters that experience obsessive behavior through their comedic interactions with a simple kitchen device. 

Fans who want to experience this unconventional journey will find they have almost reached the moment of its release. The film will have its worldwide launch on April 15, 2026. 

The producers decided against a conventional theater distribution method because they wanted to make the film available through direct digital distribution, which enables viewers worldwide to watch the chaos from their personal spaces.

You Might Be Interested In

Netflix Streaming Debut

The main location for watching this unusual thriller movie exists on Netflix, which holds worldwide distribution rights to the film. This project marks Rajkummar Rao’s fifth project with the streaming platform, which maintains its existing partnership with him.

The movie becomes available for streaming to subscribers at midnight when it officially launches. The Netflix Original movie will release simultaneously in all territories, so users require active subscriptions to access its high-definition content.

The digital-first approach shows how major studios with popular actors now choose to bypass theatrical releases and provide instant film access to worldwide audiences.

Kampa Films Production

The project functions as Kampa Films’ first production, which Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa established as their first film project.

The film stars Rao as Ramakant, a character known for his extreme frugality, while Patralekhaa manages the film’s creative and production needs behind the scenes. 

The film, which Vivek Das Chaudhary directed, features Archana Puran Singh and Abhishek Banerjee as part of its cast. The pair developed an innovative story through their independent production company because they wanted to keep complete creative control over their work.

Also Read: Will Kitty Song Covey And Min Ho Return In XO, Kitty Season 4? Shocking Season 3 Twist Hints At Big Comeback Ahead

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Netflix releaserajkummar raoSanya MalhotraToaster Movie

RELATED News

Drishyam 3 Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Thriller; Streaming Plans Still Under Wraps, Official Announcement Awaited

Who Is Vikash Nowlakha? The Cinematographer Behind Dhurandhar Whom Aditya Dhar Calls The Film’s ‘Soul’ Over Ranveer Singh

Karan Aujla’s Lucknow And Ludhiana Show Cancelled, He Is Coming Back With Mumbai 2.0 Tour — Check Date, Time And All You Need To Know

Mrunal Thakur Sparks Debate After Revealing Why She Rejected Big-Budget Movies

Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Rajinikanth To Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s What Stars Are Charging

LATEST NEWS

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

Toaster Movie Turns Dark As Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Get Trapped In Obsession Fueled Chaos And Shocking Twists

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toaster Movie Turns Dark As Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Get Trapped In Obsession Fueled Chaos And Shocking Twists

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toaster Movie Turns Dark As Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Get Trapped In Obsession Fueled Chaos And Shocking Twists
Toaster Movie Turns Dark As Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Get Trapped In Obsession Fueled Chaos And Shocking Twists
Toaster Movie Turns Dark As Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Get Trapped In Obsession Fueled Chaos And Shocking Twists
Toaster Movie Turns Dark As Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Get Trapped In Obsession Fueled Chaos And Shocking Twists

QUICK LINKS