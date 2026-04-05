Toaster Movie Turns Dark As Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Get Trapped In Obsession Fueled Chaos And Shocking Twists

The upcoming dark comedy Toaster, which people expect to watch, marks a major development for Indian filmmaking according to current movie trends. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, who portray characters that experience obsessive behavior through their comedic interactions with a simple kitchen device.

Fans who want to experience this unconventional journey will find they have almost reached the moment of its release. The film will have its worldwide launch on April 15, 2026.

The producers decided against a conventional theater distribution method because they wanted to make the film available through direct digital distribution, which enables viewers worldwide to watch the chaos from their personal spaces.

Netflix Streaming Debut

The main location for watching this unusual thriller movie exists on Netflix, which holds worldwide distribution rights to the film. This project marks Rajkummar Rao’s fifth project with the streaming platform, which maintains its existing partnership with him.

The movie becomes available for streaming to subscribers at midnight when it officially launches. The Netflix Original movie will release simultaneously in all territories, so users require active subscriptions to access its high-definition content.

The digital-first approach shows how major studios with popular actors now choose to bypass theatrical releases and provide instant film access to worldwide audiences.

Kampa Films Production

The project functions as Kampa Films’ first production, which Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa established as their first film project.

The film stars Rao as Ramakant, a character known for his extreme frugality, while Patralekhaa manages the film’s creative and production needs behind the scenes.

The film, which Vivek Das Chaudhary directed, features Archana Puran Singh and Abhishek Banerjee as part of its cast. The pair developed an innovative story through their independent production company because they wanted to keep complete creative control over their work.

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