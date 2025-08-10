LIVE TV
5 Biggest Test Wins (By An Innings)

England holds the record with an innings and 579-run win over Australia at The Oval on August 20, 1938. Australia appears twice in the list, with dominant wins against South Africa in 2002 and England in 1946. New Zealand and the West Indies also feature, with significant victories over Zimbabwe and India respectively.

August 10, 2025
1/5

England vs Australia 1938

England defeated Australia by an innings and 579 runs at The Oval and still remains the biggest win in test history.

2/5

Australia vs South Africa 2002

Australia defeated South Africa by an innings and 360 runs at Johannesburg.

3/5

New Zealand vs Zimbabwe 2025

New Zealand defeated Zimbabwe in Bulawayo by an innings and 359 runs.

4/5

West Indies vs India 1958

West Indies defeated India at the iconic Eden Gardens by an innings and 336 runs.

5/5

Australia vs England 1946

Australia defeated England by an innings and 332 runs at Brisbane.

