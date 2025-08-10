5 Biggest Test Wins (By An Innings)
England holds the record with an innings and 579-run win over Australia at The Oval on August 20, 1938. Australia appears twice in the list, with dominant wins against South Africa in 2002 and England in 1946. New Zealand and the West Indies also feature, with significant victories over Zimbabwe and India respectively.
1/5
England vs Australia 1938
England defeated Australia by an innings and 579 runs at The Oval and still remains the biggest win in test history.
2/5
Australia vs South Africa 2002
Australia defeated South Africa by an innings and 360 runs at Johannesburg.
3/5
New Zealand vs Zimbabwe 2025
New Zealand defeated Zimbabwe in Bulawayo by an innings and 359 runs.
4/5
West Indies vs India 1958
West Indies defeated India at the iconic Eden Gardens by an innings and 336 runs.
5/5
Australia vs England 1946
Australia defeated England by an innings and 332 runs at Brisbane.