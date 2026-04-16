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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Left Stunned as LSG’s Naman Tiwari Tries to Touch His Feet — Watch Viral Video; Mukul Choudhary Calls Him GOAT

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Left Stunned as LSG’s Naman Tiwari Tries to Touch His Feet — Watch Viral Video; Mukul Choudhary Calls Him GOAT

Virat Kohli’s reaction went viral after LSG youngster Naman Tiwari tried touching his feet after the IPL 2026 clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mukul Choudhary praised Kohli as GOAT, while the RCB star continued his dominance.

Virat Kohli, Naman Tiwari and Mukul Choudhary in frame. Image Credit: X and Instagram
Virat Kohli, Naman Tiwari and Mukul Choudhary in frame. Image Credit: X and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 16, 2026 15:34:22 IST

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Left Stunned as LSG’s Naman Tiwari Tries to Touch His Feet — Watch Viral Video; Mukul Choudhary Calls Him GOAT

The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants wasn’t as closely contested as the fans would have hoped for. However, there were some moments after the match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium that caught the fans’ eyes. In the past, these two teams have been involved in altercations post-game. However, what happened on Wednesday was totally different. LSG’s young pacer, Naman Tiwari, after a conversation with Virat Kohli, tried touching the feet of the former RCB skipper. Kohli’s reaction to the gesture went viral as the batter was not expecting it. Meanwhile, Mukul Choudhary, who had earlier single-handedly won a game for Super Giants too, called the former Team India captain G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time).

RCB vs LSG: Naman Tiwari tries to touch Kohli’s feet




The gesture from 20-year-old Naman Tiwari left Kohli in splits. The right-handed batter, making 49 runs in the game, climbed to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard. As is the case with almost every IPL game, the senior players are seen with younger players sharing their wit and wisdom. Similarly, Kohli was seen engaged in a conversation with Tiwari and Mukul Choudhary. Just when the conversation was about to end, the 20-year-old tried touching Kohli’s feet.

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is Naman Tiwari’s dream wicket

Right after being bought for ₹1 crore by Lucknow Super Giants, Naman Tiwari had an exclusive chat with Newsx.com. In his interview, the left-arm pacer talked candidly about how he idolises Kohli. Talking about his dream wicket, Tiwari said, “Virat Kohli is my idol and dream wicket. I met him briefly. For me, there is a difference between meeting and talking. I want people to know me because of my performance, not because I am a fan. Fan moments are natural, but my focus is always on improving as a cricketer.”

Tiwari, who made a name for himself at the Under-19 level, was bought by LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. At the age-group level, in 12 YODIs, the left-arm pacer picked up 24 wickets at an average of less than 18. He had an economy of only 4.47 runs per over in those games.

IPL 2026: Mukul Choudhary calls Virat Kohli GOAT




Mukul Choudhary, who shot to fame after his heroics against the Kolkata Knight Riders, took to Instagram to appreciate the IPL 2026 Orange Cap holder. The LSG batter called Kohli the greatest of all time. He shared a picture with the former RCB captain on his social media account. Choudhary captioned the post, “With the GOAT 🐐  himself. From watching him on TV to sharing a frame. Dreams do come true 🏏👑”




Lucknow Super Giants shared a video of Mukul Choudhary talking about Kohli. The right-handed batter who scored an unbeaten 54 in 27 against Kolkata Knight Riders to win the game for his team on the final, talked about how it was his dream to play the IPL either with Kohli or against him.

Also Read: MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? Preview, H2H Record, Last Meeting, Predicted Playing XIs

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Tags: chinnaswamy stadiumhome-hero-pos-11IPL 2026Lucknow Super GiantsMukul ChoudharyNaman TiwariRCB vs LSGRoyal Challengers BengaluruVirat Kohli RCBvirat kohli’

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Left Stunned as LSG’s Naman Tiwari Tries to Touch His Feet — Watch Viral Video; Mukul Choudhary Calls Him GOAT

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Left Stunned as LSG’s Naman Tiwari Tries to Touch His Feet — Watch Viral Video; Mukul Choudhary Calls Him GOAT

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Left Stunned as LSG’s Naman Tiwari Tries to Touch His Feet — Watch Viral Video; Mukul Choudhary Calls Him GOAT
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Left Stunned as LSG’s Naman Tiwari Tries to Touch His Feet — Watch Viral Video; Mukul Choudhary Calls Him GOAT
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Left Stunned as LSG’s Naman Tiwari Tries to Touch His Feet — Watch Viral Video; Mukul Choudhary Calls Him GOAT
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Left Stunned as LSG’s Naman Tiwari Tries to Touch His Feet — Watch Viral Video; Mukul Choudhary Calls Him GOAT

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