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Home > Sports News > MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? Preview, H2H Record, Last Meeting, Predicted Playing XIs

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? Preview, H2H Record, Last Meeting, Predicted Playing XIs

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings. MI have managed just one victory from four matches till now and sit ninth on the table with two points.

MI vs PBKS. (Photo Credits: X)
MI vs PBKS. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 16, 2026 14:57:38 IST

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MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? Preview, H2H Record, Last Meeting, Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians will host Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium tonight (April 16) in Mumbai. While MI have been struggling in this edition of the competition and have only won one match out of the four that they have played, PBKS are yet to lose a game as they have three wins in four matches. Their game against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out and the points were shared by the two teams. 

Rohit Sharma continues to struggle with a hamstring injury, raising questions on his avilability. MI could hand an opportunity to a young Indian opener such as Danish Malewar or Robin Minz.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: What is the Head-to-Head Record?

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have played against each other in 34 matches where MI have clinched victory in 17 while PBKS have also won 17. The team that wins today will take the lead. 

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MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: What Stats And Records Suggest?

The rivalry has produced several notable records over the years. The highest team total remains 230/3 in 20 overs, scored by Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on May 11, 2017. The biggest win by runs came when Punjab defeated their opponents by 76 runs in Mohali on May 10, 2011, while defending a target of 164.

On the individual front, Rohit Sharma leads the charts with 634 runs in 26 matches for Mumbai Indians and also holds the record for most matches played in this fixture with 27 appearances. Kieron Pollard has smashed the most sixes, hitting 41 maximums in 23 matches for Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah stands out with the ball, claiming 24 wickets in 18 games, making him the leading wicket-taker in this contest.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: What Happened When The Two Teams Met Last?

Mumbai Indians posted 203/6 in 20 overs after the batters put in some quick-fire scores in the Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings Ahmedabad. Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 44 off 26 while Naman Dhir struck 37 off 18. Later, Shreyas Iyer’s heroics with the bat saw PBKS chasing down the target by 5 wickets and with one over to spare. Iyer hit 87* off 41. Nehal Wadhera also scored a valuable 48 off 29. 

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians predicted XI: Ryan Rickleton, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Sub: Ashwani Kumar

Punjab Kings predicted XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, 
Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Who is Krish Bhagat? Mumbai Indians Announce Replacement For Atharva Ankolekar

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MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? Preview, H2H Record, Last Meeting, Predicted Playing XIs

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MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? Preview, H2H Record, Last Meeting, Predicted Playing XIs
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