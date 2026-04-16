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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Who is Krish Bhagat? Mumbai Indians Announce Replacement For Atharva Ankolekar

IPL 2026: Who is Krish Bhagat? Mumbai Indians Announce Replacement For Atharva Ankolekar

Krish Bhagat, the 21-year-old right-handed all-rounder who represents Punjab, brings versatility as a right-arm fast bowler and can contribute with the bat as a lower order batsman.

Krish Bhagat. (Photo Credits: MI)
Krish Bhagat. (Photo Credits: MI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 16, 2026 14:04:47 IST

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IPL 2026: Who is Krish Bhagat? Mumbai Indians Announce Replacement For Atharva Ankolekar

Krish Bhagat Joins Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians have named Krish Bhagat as a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026. The 21-year-old right-handed all-rounder represents Punjab in the domestic cricket. Krish was part of Mumbai Indians trials for the past 2 years, having played for the Reliance Team in the DY Patil T20 cup in 2026 and has been a support bowler with the team since pre season this year.

Who is Krish Bhagat?

Krish Bhagat plays for Punjab in domestic circuit. He has played 7 First-class matches and 9 List A matches. in 7 FC games, Bhagat has 145 runs under his belt and a total of 7 scalps to his name including a four-wicket haul. In List A cricket, he has 9 wickets to his name. 

Why Did Mumbai Indians Sign Krish Bhagat?

Mumbai Indians have roped in Krish Bhagat as Atharva Ankolekar’s replacement. He had been a part of the Mumbai Indians for a couple of years as support bowler and also played for Reliance Team in DY Patil Stadium. 

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Krish Bhagat Early Life and Background

Krish Bhagat’s journey is one of perseverance, calm resolve, and persistence. The 21-year-old Jalandhar resident comes from a family with a long history of athletics and public service. Mohinder Bhagat, the Jalandhar West MLA, is his nephew.

Early in his career, Krish suffered a serious spinal cord injury that might have ended his dreams of playing cricket. However, he showed remarkable resilience and self-control while recovering. After months of intense therapy and hard work, he was able to return to competitive cricket, stronger both physically and mentally.

After his return, Krish immediately made an impact on age-group cricket. He proved his worth as a reliable all-rounder by scoring more than 500 runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy and taking 30 wickets in the Colonel C.K. Nayudu Trophy.

His enthusiasm, diligence, and steady performance during warm-up games and practice sessions have also impressed the Mumbai Indians’ coaching staff. Coaches commended his focus, eagerness to learn, and capacity to perform well under duress.

Krish has earned a spot in the starting lineup thanks to his steady development over the years, both in domestic cricket and this season with the Mumbai Indians. His tale demonstrates not only intelligence but also fortitude and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Also Read: Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside

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IPL 2026: Who is Krish Bhagat? Mumbai Indians Announce Replacement For Atharva Ankolekar
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