Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has etched his name in record books after scoring 71* off 51 in the PSL 2026 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi. Babar became the fourth batter after David Warner (Australia), Virat Kohli (India) and Jos Buttler (England) to have scored hundred or more fifties in T20s.

Who Leads the Chart?

David Warner is sitting at the helm with 116 fifties in 436 matches while Virat Kohli follows him at number two with 107 fifties to his name in 419 games. Babar is now at three while Jos Buttler sits at four with 100 fifties in 497 matches.

PSL 2026: Who Won Between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators?

The Gladiators were bundled out for 154 in 20 overs. Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 37 off 35 while Khawaja Nafay chipped in with 20 off 13. Sufiyan Muqeem bagged a three-wicket haul while Mohammad Basit also picked up three-fer.

Later, Peshawar Zalmi gunned down the target in 18.3 overs after Babar Azam who has been in good form in the season struck an unbeaten 71 off 51. Mohammad Haris chipped in with 35 off 28 while Kusal Mendis who is the other batter who is in brilliant form scored an unbeaten 21 off 19.

No. Player Matches Runs 50s 100s 1 David Warner 436 14121 116 10 2 Virat Kohli 419 13771 107 9 3 Babar Azam 354 12206 100 11 4 Jos Buttler 497 14021 100 8 5 Alex Hales 528 14449 92 7 6 Chris Gayle 463 14562 88 22 7 James Vince 470 13102 84 7 8 Faf du Plessis 431 12041 83 8 9 Rohit Sharma 467 12385 83 8 10 Shoaib Malik 557 13571 83 0

“Throughout the tournament our bowling has delivered. The way Sufiyan and the rest are chipping in, it’s a team game. Have to highlight the hard work that was put in during the break we got. Even the players who aren’t playing are keeping themselves ready. The way Basit played today and delivered. Everyone trying to give 100 percent in their roles. Feeling good about my batting. You get confidence the more you spend time in the middle,” Babar Azam said after the match.

“Was a 175-180 pitch. Repeating the same mistakes of losing wickets in the middle. We lose so many wickets that we ourselves are not able to decide how to play in that phase. Did better in the previous game but repeated the mistakes today. Sometimes we get so much into tactics that we forget the basics. When we don’t post big scores, teams can afford to play our spinners carefully. They don’t take too many chances and that’s why their wickets column isn’t great,” Saud Shakeel added.

PSL 2026: What Were the Playing XIs For Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match?

Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Aaron Hardie, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza

Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel(c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay(w), Tom Curran, Jahandad Khan, Ahsan Ali, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Also Read: Watch | Comedy of Errors! Hilarious Run-Out Blunder Leaves PSL 2026 Star Red-Faced

