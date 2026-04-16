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Home > Sports News > Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside

Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside

Babar Azam joined an elite club that features only three other batters – David Warner (Australia), Virat Kohli (India) and Jos Buttler (England). He’s the fourth batter in T20 history to register a century of half-centuries.

Babar Azam with Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Babar Azam with Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 16, 2026 12:44:53 IST

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Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has etched his name in record books after scoring 71* off 51 in the PSL 2026 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi. Babar became the fourth batter after David Warner (Australia), Virat Kohli (India) and Jos Buttler (England) to have scored hundred or more fifties in T20s. 

Who Leads the Chart?

David Warner is sitting at the helm with 116 fifties in 436 matches while Virat Kohli follows him at number two with 107 fifties to his name in 419 games. Babar is now at three while Jos Buttler sits at four with 100 fifties in 497 matches. 

PSL 2026: Who Won Between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators?

The Gladiators were bundled out for 154 in 20 overs. Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 37 off 35 while Khawaja Nafay chipped in with 20 off 13. Sufiyan Muqeem bagged a three-wicket haul while Mohammad Basit also picked up three-fer. 

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Later, Peshawar Zalmi gunned down the target in 18.3 overs after Babar Azam who has been in good form in the season struck an unbeaten 71 off 51. Mohammad Haris chipped in with 35 off 28 while Kusal Mendis who is the other batter who is in brilliant form scored an unbeaten 21 off 19. 

No.

Player

Matches

Runs

50s

100s

1

David Warner

436

14121

116

10

2

Virat Kohli

419

13771

107

9

3

Babar Azam

354

12206

100

11

4

Jos Buttler

497

14021

100

8

5

Alex Hales

528

14449

92

7

6

Chris Gayle

463

14562

88

22

7

James Vince

470

13102

84

7

8

Faf du Plessis

431

12041

83

8

9

Rohit Sharma

467

12385

83

8

10

Shoaib Malik

557

13571

83

0

“Throughout the tournament our bowling has delivered. The way Sufiyan and the rest are chipping in, it’s a team game. Have to highlight the hard work that was put in during the break we got. Even the players who aren’t playing are keeping themselves ready. The way Basit played today and delivered. Everyone trying to give 100 percent in their roles. Feeling good about my batting. You get confidence the more you spend time in the middle,” Babar Azam said after the match. 

“Was a 175-180 pitch. Repeating the same mistakes of losing wickets in the middle. We lose so many wickets that we ourselves are not able to decide how to play in that phase. Did better in the previous game but repeated the mistakes today. Sometimes we get so much into tactics that we forget the basics. When we don’t post big scores, teams can afford to play our spinners carefully. They don’t take too many chances and that’s why their wickets column isn’t great,” Saud Shakeel added. 

PSL 2026: What Were the Playing XIs For Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match?

Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Aaron Hardie, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza

Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel(c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay(w), Tom Curran, Jahandad Khan, Ahsan Ali, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Also Read: Watch | Comedy of Errors! Hilarious Run-Out Blunder Leaves PSL 2026 Star Red-Faced

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Tags: babar azamBabar Azam battingBabar Azam recordsBabar Azam runsCricketCricket newsPSL 2026PSL 2026 NewsPSL 2026 resultsvirat kohli’

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Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside

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Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside
Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside
Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside
Babar Azam Enters Elite T20 World Record Club With Virat Kohli, David Warner— Full Details Inside

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