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Home > Tech and Auto News > Meta Hires Fifth Talent From Mira Murati’s Startup As Joshua Gross Joins Zuckerberg’s Team — Here’s Why

Meta Hires Fifth Talent From Mira Murati’s Startup As Joshua Gross Joins Zuckerberg’s Team — Here’s Why

Meta has hired AI engineer Joshua Gross from Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab, marking its fifth such hire. The move highlights intense competition for top AI talent, with Meta focusing on experts who build AI systems from scratch.

mira murati vs mark zuckerberg
mira murati vs mark zuckerberg

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 16, 2026 18:03:07 IST

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Meta Hires Fifth Talent From Mira Murati’s Startup As Joshua Gross Joins Zuckerberg’s Team — Here’s Why

US-based tech giant Meta has onboarded another founding member from Mira Murati’s AI startup, Thinking Machines Lab, marking the fifth such move in recent months. The development portrays ongoing competition among tech companies to secure experienced AI talent. Experienced software engineer Joshua Gross has joined Meta’s Superintelligence Labs. Gross was prior to being part of the founding team at Thinking Machine Lab and contributed to building its core product from an early stage. 

According to recent media reports, Gross now leads engineering teams at Meta. His previous experience consists of roles at both Meta and Chat GPT’s parent organisation OpenAI before co-founding Murati’s startup. His move adds to a series of exits from the company’s core team. 

Why is Meta hiring so many people from Thinking Machines Lab? 

Gross is the fifth person to join Meta who was part of founding team of Thinking Machines Lab. Before Gross the company hired people who contributed to startup during initial development phase. 

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The hiring pattern of Meta suggests a focused effort by the tech giant to bring individuals with direct experience in building AI systems from the ground up. The recent reports claim that compensation packages, consisting of long-term stock-linked components, have played a role in attracting experts. 

Thinking Machines Lab was founded by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and quickly gained attention in the AI ecosystem. The startup raised significant funding and positioned itself as a research-oriented organisation working on advanced AI systems. 

Meta had previously explored acquiring the startup, but the startup did not entertain the proposal after which the giant appears to have shifted its approach toward hiring individuals from the team instead. 

Competition in hiring AI experts 

The transfer of engineers and experts between the companies shows a broader trend in the AI industry. Tech giants such as Meta and OpenAI continue to aggressively recruit researchers and engineers with experience in LLM and AI development. 

Parallelly, the startups are also challenging the giant through hiring experienced individuals from established organisations to strengthen their teams. The flow of talent between companies highlights the importance of skilled engineers in shaping AI development efforts.

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Meta Hires Fifth Talent From Mira Murati’s Startup As Joshua Gross Joins Zuckerberg’s Team — Here’s Why

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Meta Hires Fifth Talent From Mira Murati’s Startup As Joshua Gross Joins Zuckerberg’s Team — Here’s Why
Meta Hires Fifth Talent From Mira Murati’s Startup As Joshua Gross Joins Zuckerberg’s Team — Here’s Why
Meta Hires Fifth Talent From Mira Murati’s Startup As Joshua Gross Joins Zuckerberg’s Team — Here’s Why
Meta Hires Fifth Talent From Mira Murati’s Startup As Joshua Gross Joins Zuckerberg’s Team — Here’s Why

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