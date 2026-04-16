Motorola Razr 70 Series To Debut Soon: Dual OLED Display, Dual Battery, And Flagship Processor, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Chicago based smartphone manufacturing giant Motorola is gearing up for launch of its next foldable smartphone, the Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra. The Ultra model of the series has just spotted on the China’s TENAA certification site which indicates that the launch of the device is near. The listing of the flagship describes the phone that what to expect and suggest some solid upgrades are on the way.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra features and specifications

Starting from display, which is key highlight of the device, the upcoming device features an inner display of 6.9-inch OLED with 1224 x 2992-pixel resolution. The display makes the videos and games look crisp and immersive, and there is plenty of space for split-screen work. The phone also features a 4-inch OLED cover display with a resolution of 1080 x 1272 pixels.

As per recent media reports and listing the device will be powered by a powerful chipset. However, TENAA lisiting does not mention a chipset by name, but is mentions that it will have a peak speed of 4.32GHz which means the device will be running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip.

The company offers multiple RAM and storage options. The base model is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the higher storage options offers 10GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. While the top-end variant offers 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

With multiple storage options the company is aiming to target everyday users and heavy multitaskers.

In terms of battery, the device is likely to be packed with a dual-cell setup with a total capacity of 4,540mAh, and a typical capacity is expected to be around 4,700mAh and it is also likely to be supported by a 68W wired fast charging.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a dual camera setup offering 50MP each whereas the front panel features another 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for screen and app lock-unlock. The device measures 171 x 73.9 x 7.2mm and weighs around 199 grams, which is pretty sleek for a foldable device.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Launch Timeline

The company has not officially announced the launch date yet but as per experts once the device is spotted on a certification site, it usually doesn’t take longer. More information regarding the flip phone, its release date, and pricing are expected to unveil soon. For those who are planning to buy a flip phone can certainly wait for the launch of device.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Another smartphone that is about to launch from the brand is Motorola Edge 70 Pro. According to media reports and leaks, the handset is expected to bring incremental upgrades compared to the previous mode, Edge 60 Pro. The reports claim that the device will be packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by a 90W wired fast charging which would be a major upgrade compared to last-generation. motorola edge 70 pro

The handset is also expected to support HDR10+ certification indicating enhanced viewing quality for streaming content. However, the detailed processor information remains unclear; the overall approach appears to focus on balanced performance instead of headline grabbing specifications. Also Read: Oppo Pad 5 Pro And Pad Mini All Set Debut: Snapdragon Chipset, Big Battery, And High Refresh Rate, Check All Features And Launch Date

