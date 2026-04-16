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Home > India News > Fencing The Border Is Important In West Bengal As TMC Is Allowing Infiltrators: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Fencing The Border Is Important In West Bengal As TMC Is Allowing Infiltrators: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says fencing the border is very important as TMC is allowing infiltrators. Read to know more.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says fencing the border is very important as TMC is allowing infiltrators. Read to know more. Photo: ANI
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says fencing the border is very important as TMC is allowing infiltrators. Read to know more. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 18:05:14 IST

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Fencing The Border Is Important In West Bengal As TMC Is Allowing Infiltrators: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is confident that the BJP will win the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, and accused the TMC government of allowing infiltrators into the state.

Speaking with the media after attending a public rally, the Assam CM emphasised the need to fence the borders to prevent Bangladeshi infiltrators from entering the country.
“We will get 100 seats in Assam and 200 in West Bengal,” he said.

“Our only concern is why Bangladeshis should be allowed to enter our country. Mamata Banerjee doesn’t let us stop Bangladeshi from entering the country. It is very important to fence the border, especially in West Bengal…,” he added.

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Furthermore, he hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged cow smuggling in the state, asserting that the BJP will stop it after assuming power. He also stated that meat has never been banned in BJP-ruled states.

“Everyday day, an animal sacrifice ritual is done at Maa Kamakhya, but meat has not been banned in Assam. Mamata Ji fears that when the BJP comes to power, meat will be banned. There are BJP govts in Assam and Bihar, but meat is not banned. Mamata ji fears that with the BJP coming to power, cow smuggling in her state will stop,” he said.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to undermine Bengal’s identity and constitutional rights, while saying she spent Poila Boishakh among the people of West Bengal and reaffirmed her commitment to serving the state.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister further alleged that people of Bengal were facing “suffering and humiliation” under BJP-ruled states and claimed attempts were being made to impose uniformity by erasing Bengal’s culture and diversity.

“It pains me deeply to see the suffering and humiliation being inflicted upon them by Bangla-Birodhi BJP. Their existence is being questioned, their constitutional rights are under threat, and in BJP-ruled states, people are being tortured and tormented. They want to impose uniformity by erasing our language, our culture, our food habits, and our diversity,” she said.

“They believe Bengal can be controlled from Delhi and Gujarat. They are mistaken. Bengal will never bow,” she added.

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Battle For History: Mamata 4.0, Vijayan 3.0, Stalin 2.0- Can Political Titans Rewrite India’s Incumbency Rulebook In Assembly Elections 2026?

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Tags: Assam CMBorder FencingHimanta Biswa Sarmainfiltratorstmc

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Fencing The Border Is Important In West Bengal As TMC Is Allowing Infiltrators: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

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Fencing The Border Is Important In West Bengal As TMC Is Allowing Infiltrators: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Fencing The Border Is Important In West Bengal As TMC Is Allowing Infiltrators: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Fencing The Border Is Important In West Bengal As TMC Is Allowing Infiltrators: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
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