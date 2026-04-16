Who Is Amir Hamza? LeT Co-Founder Shot By Unidentified Gunmen Outside News Channel Office In Lahore; Condition Extremely Critical

Amir Hamza, a founding member of the Pakistan based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was shot by unidentified gunmen in Lahore and is currently in critical condition. The attackers shot him while he was outside a news channel office and he managed to escape. Local hospital staff brought Hamza to their facility because of his severe injuries which now require intensive medical monitoring. The authorities have begun an investigation to locate the suspects responsible for the incident which resulted in higher security measures within the area.

Amir Hamza Shot: Who Is Amir Hamza?

Lahore police officials confirmed that they responded to a shooting report which occurred in the Hamdard Chowk area when unknown assailants attacked a vehicle that belonged to the Tehreek-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool Pakistan Chairman. Hamza received critical injuries during the attack, although reports confirmed other vehicle occupants remained uninjured. The incident triggered an urgent alert which dispatched different investigation teams to search for information about the shooting event. Law enforcement agencies study CCTV footage while they gather evidence to identify the suspects involved in the premeditated assault.

Amir Hamza Shot By Unidentified Gunmen

Hamza played a key role in creating Lashkar-e-Taiba because he helped establish the organization together with Hafiz Saeed during the late 1980s. He has over the years been associated with various terror related incidents such as attacks in India. Hamza was also an Afghan jihad veteran who was an influential ideological figure in the group, as the founding editor of its publication and a prolific author of books that furthered extremist accounts. It is said that he played a role in recruitment, fundraising, and negotiations of arrested militants.

Amir Hamza Shot: Amir Hamza’s Role In LeT

The US has declared Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terror group and Hamza himself is on the sanctions list of the US Treasury Department. However, especially following crackdowns on LeT-related groups in recent years like Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, he was said to have severed ties with the group and created a splinter group. Nonetheless, intelligence tests indicate that he had connections with the larger network. The recent assault highlights instability and domestic security issues, although the motive and the two men that carried out the shooting are still under investigation.

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