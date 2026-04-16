‘New MAGA Toy…’: Iran Trolls Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu With Toy Story Inspired Viral Video — Watch

An animated video about the US-Iran conflict that resembles those in A Toy Story has become viral, and it illustrates how the geopolitical tensions are leaking over into a digital realm. The clip, which is widely distributed by Iranian-associated social media accounts, is a pop culture narrative that ridicules world leaders but also conveys sharp political language. The video, titled New MAGA Toy Story just dropped, depicts toy like characters of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu as symbols with a satirical twist in a format that can be easily viewed online.

WATCH – Viral Video Of Iran Trolling Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu With Toy Story

The animation is based much on the topics of the Toy Story, especially the concept of toys being manipulated by a central character. In the video, a character, who looks like Netanyahu, is portrayed as the person in authority, who plays with a Trump like figure with a figurine of a loyal toy, who obeys the commands an apparent commentary on the US-Israel relations. The video also explores some darker representations, such as some scenes of casualties associated with the conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, as well as some symbolic references to hot spots in geopolitical matters.









Its climactic scene takes place within a stylised white house, and brings the story back to US leadership. The video belongs to an expanded trend of memes, AI created images, and content with references to pop culture becoming an instrument of digital influence in the Iran conflict. The goal of such content is not only to entertain but also to influence the world through creating a perception in both local and international audiences in a world that is becoming more media infused.

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