Mumbai (Maharashtra) Weather Forecast MI vs PBKS: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Wankhede Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) Weather Today 16 April, 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is back in the heart of Mumbai, where the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the high-flying Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium. Match 24 is a very important point in MI’s campaign. After a tough start to the season, the Hardik Pandya-led team needs a home win to move up from the bottom half of the table. The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have been very consistent, getting off to a good start in the tournament. As the city gets ready for this important night match, everyone is looking at the skies over the coast.

MI vs PBKS: Will It Rain In Mumbai (Maharashtra) Today?

Cricket fans can relax because the weather for April 16, 2026, looks very good. The regional weather reports say that there is a 0% chance of rain during the match window. Mumbai is currently going through a normal heat wave for mid-April, with daytime highs reaching 35°C.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a muggy 27°C to 28°C by the time the first ball is bowled at 7:30 PM IST. The players won’t have to worry about rain, but the high humidity (about 70%) will be a big problem. This humidity is a sign that heavy dew is coming, which usually settles on the Wankhede outfield by the second innings. This could make it hard for the bowlers to hold on to the ball.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report: Advantage Chasers?

People all over the world know the Wankhede Stadium as a “Batting Paradise.” The famous red-soil pitch has real bounce and speed, which gives batters the confidence to hit their shots. So far in the 2026 season, the stadium has lived up to its name, with games that score a lot of points being the norm.

The short boundaries and the outfield that moves so quickly make it even easier for the batters. Because of the heavy dew that is expected tonight, the toss will be very important. In the past, teams that won the toss at this venue liked to bowl first. Chasing becomes much easier when the dew takes away the threat of spin and helps the ball slide onto the bat. This makes almost any target reachable under the floodlights.

Last 10 IPL Matches At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date Match Score Result Weather Impact Apr 12, 2026 MI vs RCB 222/5 vs 240/4 RCB won by 18 runs None (Clear) Apr 07, 2026 MI vs RR 123/9 vs 150/3 RR won by 27 runs None (Windy) May 17, 2025 MI vs LSG 173/6 vs 177/4 LSG won by 4 wickets None May 03, 2025 MI vs KKR 145/10 vs 169/10 KKR won by 24 runs None Apr 14, 2025 MI vs CSK 186/6 vs 206/4 CSK won by 20 runs None Apr 11, 2025 MI vs RCB 199/3 vs 196/8 MI won by 7 wickets None Apr 07, 2025 MI vs DC 234/5 vs 205/8 MI won by 29 runs None Apr 01, 2025 MI vs RR 125/9 vs 127/4 RR won by 6 wickets None May 19, 2024 MI vs SRH 174/3 vs 173/8 MI won by 7 wickets None May 12, 2024 MI vs GT 218/5 vs 191/8 MI won by 27 runs None

Mumbai Weather – Last 10 Days (Historical Data)

Date Max Temp Min Temp Humidity Rainfall Apr 15, 2026 34°C 25°C 62% 0 mm Apr 14, 2026 35°C 24°C 58% 0 mm Apr 13, 2026 33°C 26°C 65% 0 mm Apr 12, 2026 34°C 25°C 60% 0 mm Apr 11, 2026 35°C 24°C 55% 0 mm Apr 10, 2026 36°C 23°C 50% 0 mm Apr 09, 2026 34°C 24°C 61% 0 mm Apr 08, 2026 33°C 25°C 66% 0 mm Apr 07, 2026 34°C 25°C 63% 0 mm Apr 06, 2026 35°C 24°C 59% 0 mm

Read Also: MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium?