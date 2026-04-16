MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium?

MI vs PBKS Winner Prediction: It is a recap of last year’s Qualifier 2 as the Mumbai Indians face the Punjab Kings. Both teams have had contrasting performances so far in the season. While Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS is the only undefeated team in the tournament, MI comes into this clash on the back of three losses. Last season, the two teams met in the playoffs, where the Kings won by five wickets to book a spot in the final, where they lost to RCB. Today, as the two teams meet, the Punjab Kings start as favourites in the MI vs PBKS clash. What does the MI vs PBKS match prediction say? Let’s find out!

MI vs PBKS: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium has been a paradise for batters since the inception of the IPL. As the Mumbai Indians host the Punjab Kings in their third game at home this season, there could be a barrage of boundaries. There is no shortage of power on both teams. While the bowlers have been mere spectators in most games this season, it is the batters who could rule the roost tonight. Moreover, the last game at the venue saw 462 runs being scored across the two innings. It was RCB who won the clash after scoring 240 runs in the first innings. The fans could expect a similar number of runs to be scored in the MI vs PBKS clash.

MI vs PBKS: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Ryan Rickleton, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah; Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh; Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Match 24 Date Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Live Streaming JioHotstar TV Broadcast Star Sports Network

MI vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings are the favourites to win tonight’s game against the Mumbai Indians. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit is still undefeated in this tournament. Having won four out of their three games and one being washed out, the Kings are placed third on the points table. A win tonight will take them to the top of the standings. None of the PBKS players has dominated the Orange Cap or Purple Cap leaderboard; all players have made crucial contributions in different games. Shreyas Iyer leads the run-scoring charts for his team, having scored 137 runs at a strike rate of 187.67.

MI vs PBKS Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS)

IPL 2026 Prediction: Who will score the most runs in MI vs PBKS?

Suryakumar Yadav could be the top scorer in the MI vs PBKS clash. The right-handed batter playing at his home stadium could play a crucial role for the home team. The Team India skipper has not had the best of form leading up to this game; however, he has an impressive record against the Punjab Kings. In 20 innings against them, SKY has scored 606 runs while managing to hit five half-centuries as well.

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