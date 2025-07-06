6 Bollywood Actresses Who Faced Casting Couch Experiences
Just like in Hollywood, sexual harassment remains a serious issue in Bollywood. Movements like #MeToo and #Time’sUp have encouraged women across industries to speak up, and some Bollywood actresses have bravely shared their experiences with the casting couch. India’s cultural norms and victim-blaming mindset often silence survivors, making it harder to address such issues. However, those who have spoken out are helping raise awareness and push for change in the film industry.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut has faced a challenging journey in Bollywood. Before her breakthrough, she endured an abusive relationship with actor Aditya Pancholi, who she claimed physically abused her when she was just 17. Despite escaping that oppressive situation, her path to success remained difficult. Kangana has openly spoken about the casting couch in the industry, revealing that during auditions for 'Tanu Weds Manu,' a unit member requested sexual favors post-meeting.
Sherlyn Chopra
Rephrased Text:
Actress Sherlyn Chopra, known for her role in the controversial film Kamasutra 3D, accused the film's producer of making sexual advances. She claimed he requested her to rehearse intimate scenes with him privately, leading her to file an FIR against him.
Swara Bhaskar
Actress Swara Bhaskar has consistently spoken out against sexual harassment, sharing her own traumatic experiences and how they cost her film opportunities due to her refusal to compromise. During the promotion of her film Anarkali of Arrah, she recounted incidents of being groped and subjected to offensive catcalls while on outdoor shoots. Swara advises her peers and aspiring actresses: “Lose the part but don’t get on the couch.”
Surveen Chawla
Surveen Chawla, known for her roles in Hate Story 2 and Parched, has also encountered the casting couch. Transitioning from television to film, she acknowledged facing this issue but noted that while she's been fortunate in Bollywood, it remains prevalent in the South Indian film industry.
Payal Rohatgi
Payal Rohatgi made alarming allegations against director Dibakar Banerjee, with whom she had developed a friendship while being cast in one of his films. She claimed that during a visit to her apartment, Banerjee asked her to lift her shirt to check if she had gained weight. Rohatgi refused and asked him to leave, later revealing that she was replaced in the film as a result. Banerjee has denied these allegations.
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin revealed a troubling experience with a Bollywood producer who, under the guise of wanting to get to know her, invited her to a late dinner and promised her a film role if she accepted. After refusing, she learned that the project was never actually going to be made. In a video addressing the #MeToo movement, she pointed out, “People don’t listen to you if you are a nobody, but if you are a celebrity it only becomes a shocking headline.”