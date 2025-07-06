6 Bollywood Actresses Who Faced Casting Couch Experiences

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin revealed a troubling experience with a Bollywood producer who, under the guise of wanting to get to know her, invited her to a late dinner and promised her a film role if she accepted. After refusing, she learned that the project was never actually going to be made. In a video addressing the #MeToo movement, she pointed out, “People don’t listen to you if you are a nobody, but if you are a celebrity it only becomes a shocking headline.”