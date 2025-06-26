6 Films That Were Basically Erotic Dramas With Star Faces

The series of erotic novels that emerged in the early 2010s became one of the most widely mocked yet talked-about cultural phenomena, leading to three film adaptations released between 2015 and 2018. While some readers considered the books guilty pleasures, others found them bafflingly poor. Regardless, the notoriety surrounding the series sparked conversations and drew attention.

Although the trilogy was deemed trashy, it achieved significant box office success despite receiving critical backlash. Many viewers are undeniably interested in discovering films that capture similar themes of romantic drama and thrills. For those seeking movies that offer comparable elements—be it through provocative themes or an entertainingly absurd narrative—there are several titles worth cautiously recommending.