Rani Kapur’s Fresh Warning To Priya Kapur Escalates RK Family Trust Row, Sparks Tension And New Legal Drama

The dispute over the RK Family Trust has sharply escalated, with Rani Kapur issuing a fresh cease-and-desist notice to Priya Kapur, reiterating that she no longer holds the position of trustee and must immediately stop acting in that capacity.

Trustee Removal Sparks Legal Confrontation

The latest communication, dated April 6, follows an earlier notice sent on March 21, where Rani Kapur invoked provisions of the trust deed dated October 26, 2017, to remove Priya Kapur as a trustee. According to the letter, the removal became effective after the expiry of a 15-day notice period, making Priya Kapur’s continuation as trustee invalid from April 6 onwards.

Rani Kapur has also firmly rejected Priya Kapur’s subsequent letters dated March 24 and April 4, 2026, in which Priya allegedly attempted to remove her from the trustee position. The notice states that these actions are legally unsustainable and have no bearing on her authority within the trust.

Delhi High Court Battle Over Trust Validity

At the core of the dispute are broader concerns surrounding the RK Family Trust itself. Rani Kapur has already challenged the very creation of the trust, the transfer of assets into it, and its administration before the Delhi High Court. She has alleged that the trust holds assets that rightfully belong to her and has termed its use as part of an attempt to divest her of her estate following the death of her son, Sunjay Kapur, in June 2025.

Despite the matter being sub judice, both sides continue to rely on the trust deed. In her notice, Rani Kapur referred to Clause 8.12(i), claiming it empowers her to remove a trustee without providing reasons. She also rejected allegations of incapacity, stating that seeking judicial intervention is part of her responsibility to protect beneficiaries.

The letter further highlights that there is no stay order restricting the trust’s functioning and points to procedural lapses in Priya Kapur’s actions, including lack of approval from other trustees. Rani Kapur has warned that any decisions taken by Priya Kapur after her removal would be unauthorised and could invite civil and criminal consequences, while demanding immediate handover of all trust-related records.

All Inputs From ANI.

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