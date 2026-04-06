Delhi Assembly Security Scare: Unidentified Car Breaks Gate, Enters And Then Flees, Ink Hurled At Speaker’s Car, Probe Launched

DELHI ASSEMBLY SECURITY BREACH: A security breach occurred at the Delhi Assembly after an unidentified car broke through the gate, entered the premises, and fled before authorities could respond.

According to reports, ink was also hurled at the speaker’s car.

Security agencies have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and tightening measures to identify the vehicle and prevent such incidents in the future.

Reports also suggested that unidentified individuals vandalised Gate No. 2 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, commonly known as the VVIP gate. Delhi Police and the bomb squad have reached the site to investigate and secure the area.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)