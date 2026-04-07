PSTET Result 2026 Declared at pstet2025.org: Check Paper 1, 2 Merit List, Qualifying Marks and Certificate Details

The PSTET Result 2026 has been declared by the Punjab School Education Board for the PSEB Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test held on 15 March.

The candidates who appeared for Paper 1 (Classes 1 – 5) & Paper 2 (Classes 6 – 8) can view the result now.

The result is available in the PDF format, which lists out the names of the qualifying candidates along with other details.

It also contains an important notice regarding the validity of the certificate of eligibility.

What is PSTET Result 2026 and where to check

The PSEB has released the PSTET Result 2026 online, on its official website. Candidates can check their qualifying status on the official pstet2025.org portal in the results section. There are separate links for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Candidates can refer to the result PDF and find their roll number as well as their qualifying status.

How to download PSTET result 2026 PDF

To download the PSTET Result 2026, candidates can follow the following steps:

Open the official website at pstet2025.org .

Click on the Results section on the front page.

Click on the relevant link for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Open the PDF and search for your own number.

Download the file and store it for your future reference.

Candidates should take a copy of the result for the recruitment process.

What are the PSTET 2026 result highlights

According to official information, a total of 53,474 candidates appeared for Paper 1. Out of which, a total of 28,243 candidates have qualified. The board has followed the same evaluation process this year too.

The result indicates a large number of candidates qualify for teaching positions in Punjab schools.

What is the PSTET qualifying criteria 2026

PSTET 2026 qualifying criteria remain the same as before. The candidates belonging to the general and EWS categories are required to secure a minimum of 60 per cent marks to qualify for the exam.

On the other hand, the candidates falling in SC, ST and OBC categories are required to secure at least 55 per cent marks to pass the exam. Reaching the cut-off marks is mandatory to get the eligibility certificate.

What is the validity of PSTET certificate 2026

In an important development, the lifetime of the PSTET eligibility certificate has been extended. Previously, the certificate was valid for seven years.

This development is in line with the national norms, and it looks beneficial for the candidates who qualify. The certificate is compulsory to apply for teaching jobs in Punjab government schools.

When will PSTET eligibility certificate be available

PSEB has announced that the qualified candidates will be given the eligibility certificate within two weeks of result declaration.

The certificate acts as proof of qualification for teaching jobs. Candidates qualifying for Paper 1 are eligible to take up teaching roles at the primary level, while Paper 2 qualifiers are eligible to apply for teaching positions in upper primary.

What should candidates do after checking PSTET result 2026

Candidates should closely check all the information in the result PDF. If there is any discrepancy, it should be brought to the notice of the board authorities as soon as possible.

They are also advised to keep several copies of the result and certificate for the subsequent recruitment.

The PSTET qualification is a big milestone for candidates intending to get a job as a teacher in Punjab.

Also Read: GPAT 2026 Result Released at natboard.edu.in, Check Merit List, Category-wise Cutoff, Topper List and Scorecard Details