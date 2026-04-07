GPAT 2026 Result Released at natboard.edu.in, Check Merit List, Category-wise Cutoff, Topper List and Scorecard Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the GPAT result 2026 today, April 7.

The candidates appearing for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test are advised to download the merit list in PDF format from the official website.

In addition, the category-wise cutoff and topper list has also been released by the board.

The result has been released as a merit list, so login credentials are not required to check the result. The candidates can see the roll number, application ID, score and rank.

What is GPAT Result 2026 and where to check

The GPAT Result 2026 is available online as a merit list PDF; candidates can check their result from the official website of NBEMS.

The result reveals the qualified candidates who appeared for the national-level pharmacy entrance test.

How to download GPAT merit list 2026 PDF

Candidates can download the GPAT Result 2026 merit list by following a few simple steps:

Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in .

Click on the GPAT 2026 Result PDF link, which is available on the homepage.

Open the PDF and search for the roll number.

Download the PDF file for future reference.

The merit list is the only document which is required to check the result.

What details are mentioned in GPAT result 2026

The GPAT Result 2026 merit list includes the candidates’ application ID, roll number, marks obtained and final rank. The detailed scorecard of individual candidates will be available soon.

What is the GPAT cutoff 2026

NBEMS has announced the category-wise GPAT cutoff along with the result. For the general category, the cutoff percentile is the 50th percentile.

For OBC, SC and ST, it is the 45th percentile. The cutoff scores for different categories are different.

The cutoff score for the general category is above 200 marks. The cutoff determines eligibility for admission to postgraduate pharmacy programmes.

Who are the GPAT 2026 toppers

The GPAT 2026 topper list has also been announced. The general category candidate has qualified at Rank 1 with a score of 379 out of 500.

The other top ranks include candidates from General and OBC categories. The topper list will give an idea of the highest scores and the overall competitiveness.

How many candidates qualified GPAT 2026

Official information says that a total of 5,362 candidates qualified GPAT 2026. The number of qualifying candidates from different categories is as follows: General category: 3,985, SC: 1,064, OBC: 312, ST: 81.

The candidates who qualify are ready to apply for admission to MPharma courses and for scholarship.

When will GPAT scorecard 2026 be released

The GPAT 2026 scorecard is expected to be released on April 15th. Candidates can download their individual scorecards using login credentials when the link is activated. The scorecard will be available for download for six months.

What is the validity of GPAT 2026 score

The GPAT 2026 score will be valid for three years. Candidates can apply for admission in postgraduate pharmacy programmes during this time.

Candidates should keep checking the official website for any updates related to scorecards, counselling and admission.