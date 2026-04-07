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Home > Education News > TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Download Marks Memo Online, Direct Link Here

TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Download Marks Memo Online, Direct Link Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026.

TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026
TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 7, 2026 13:34:11 IST

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TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Download Marks Memo Online, Direct Link Here

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 will be announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) soon on its official website.

Currently, April 12 is the most likely date for the result announcement. But there is no official statement from the board on the result declaration date.

Almost 997,075 students appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations. So the result announcement will be one of the biggest in the state. 

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When will TS Inter Result 2026 be declared

Various dates like April 8 and April 10 have also been mentioned as the result declaration date, but it is currently leaning towards April 12 for the result announcement.

The results will be announced in a press conference. Pass percentage, district-wise performance, toppers and other details will be declared.

Where to check TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026

TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 can be viewed by the candidate when they are declared on the Telangana Board official website.

The candidate will be required to log in using the hall ticket number and download the memo of marks.

So, it is safe to keep admit cards handy on the result declaration day to avoid any last-minute mishap.

Results will be posted through SMS services and DigiLocker too in case of a lot of traffic on the website.

How to check TS Inter Result 2026

Students can use the below steps to check TS Inter Result 2026 online:

  • Go to the result website
  • Click the TS Inter Result 2026 link.
  • Enter the hall ticket number
  • Click to see the result.
  • Download and print the marks memo

The online memo will be provisional. Certificates will be issued later by the schools.

What details will TS Inter marks memo 2026 include

The marks memo will have the following important academic information: Student’s roll number and name, marks obtained in each subject, total marks obtained and qualifying status.

Students need to carefully check the mentioned information and inform the board immediately if they find any mistakes.

What are the passing marks for TS Inter Result 2026

For candidates to pass the examination, they need to get at least 35 per cent in each subject. Higher marks will lead to better grades, as grade A will be awarded for 75 per cent and above.

Those candidates who do not attain the minimum requirement will be declared unsuccessful. 

What options are available after TS Inter Result 2026

If a student is not satisfied with his/her marks, then he/she can request a re-evaluation or a photocopy of the answer sheet.

If a student fails in one or two subjects, then they can apply for a supplementary exam, which will likely be held in June or July. Candidates who fail in more subjects will have to repeat the academic year.

How will TS Inter results impact college admissions

The announcement of the TS Inter Result 2026 will directly affect college admission in Telangana. Most of the college admission process is initiated early after the result has been declared. Hence, students have to be prepared for the documents and be quick to not miss the deadline. 

Lakhs of students are waiting for their marks, as the TS Inter Result 2026 is a big announcement in Telangana. 

Students have to be prepared for the next phase and should not take any information till it comes from official sources

Also Read: RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026 Declared at student.maharashtra.gov.in, How to Check Admission Status on Official Website

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Tags: Telangana Inter Results 2026TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2026TS Inter Result 2026TSBIE Result 2026

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TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Download Marks Memo Online, Direct Link Here

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TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Download Marks Memo Online, Direct Link Here
TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Download Marks Memo Online, Direct Link Here
TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Download Marks Memo Online, Direct Link Here
TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Download Marks Memo Online, Direct Link Here

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