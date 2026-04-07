RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026 Declared at student.maharashtra.gov.in, How to Check Admission Status on Official Website

The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has announced the RTE Maharashtra Admission 2026 lottery result.

Parents/guardians who have applied under the 25 per cent reservation quota can check the seat allotment status on the official portal.

The lottery is conducted for admission to the private unaided schools under the Right to Education Act 2009, which mandates reservation of seats for the children belonging to economically weaker sections.

Where to check the RTE Maharashtra Admission 2026 lottery result

All candidates can check the result on the official website of the department at student.maharashtra.gov.in.

Candidates need to log in using their registration details to check the result. The online portal has been structured to bring more transparency in the selection process.

How many applicants were considered for RTE Maharashtra 2026

As per the available official statistics, there were a total of 289,609 candidates considered for admission under the RTE quota in this year.

The allotment of seats was done through a computerised centralised lottery system to ensure transparency and uniformity in the selection process.

What changes have been made in school selection criteria

The department has a significant announcement: the previous restriction of a 1-kilometre radius for school selection has been abolished.

Under the new system, the applicant can now select schools in the following three distance categories: Within 1 kilometre, between 1 and 3 kilometres, beyond 3 kilometres

This change will make the school selection process more flexible and provide greater access to schools for the students.

What happens after the RTE Maharashtra lottery result 2026

After checking the result, the selected candidates have to complete the admission process as per the guidelines issued by the authorities.

This process normally involves the verification of documents, submitting the required certificates and reporting to the allotted school within the deadline.

If candidates do not follow the steps mentioned, they might lose their allotment seat.

How to check the RTE Maharashtra lottery result 2026

Parents & guardians can do the following:

Go to the official portal: student.maharashtra.gov.in.

Open RTE Maharashtra Admission 2026 link.

Enter your registration details from the login page

Click to view the result.

Download and print the allotment result

It is recommended to keep the printout for the upcoming admission process.

Why is the RTE Maharashtra lottery system important

The lottery system makes admissions fair and random. No one can modify the results manually. The system gives equal opportunity to all the eligible candidates.

The process is an important step in the RTE Act that aims for inclusive education to accommodate children from disadvantaged sections. Children get a chance to enrol in private schools.

With the announcement of the RTE Maharashtra Admission 2026 lottery result, thousands of families can now move ahead with the next step of the admission process.

Contestants are advised to go through their allotments and complete the formalities in the specified time.