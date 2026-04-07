Delhi EWS Result 2026–27 Not Showing? Server Error, Name Missing, Here’s the Fix

Delhi EWS Result 2026–27: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi, has announced the result of the first computerised draw of lots for EWS, DG and CWSN category admissions for the academic session 2026–27.

But several parents have been facing trouble while accessing the result online. They are facing server errors, and names are not appearing while accessing the portal.

Delhi EWS Result 2026–27 Not Showing Common issues faced by parents

The Delhi EWS Result 2026–27 is facing technical glitches. Some of the most common problems being faced by parents are the following: The website is not responding due to high traffic.

Server errors while trying to open the result page. The result is not loading within a few seconds during peak hours.

These problems are usually observed just after the announcement of results due to high traffic.

How to check Delhi EWS admission result 2026–27 online

The steps to check the Delhi EWS admission result 2026–27 are as follows:

Visit the official website, edudel.nic.in.

Click on the EWS/DG admission result link

Enter the application number or other credentials

Click on the submit button to view the result.

Take a printout or download the result for future reference

SMS notifications with verification centre details will also be received for the selected candidates.

Why is Delhi EWS Result 2026–27 not showing Top reasons explained

Here are the top reasons why the result might not be displaying:

Heavy traffic on the website immediately after the result is declared

Wrong login credentials like application number or password

Technical glitches on the server side

Incomplete application with wrong/invalid details submitted earlier

In such a scenario, the parents could try again after some time or try accessing the result from another browser.

Is the name missing in the Delhi EWS Result 2026–27? What does it mean

If a child’s name is not appearing in the result, it could mean: The candidate failed to get selected in the first draw.

Possible discrepancy in the application details The application details were not eligible.

But be aware that there could be more rounds of draw of lots to fill up the seats which are vacant due to rejection/non-reporting.

Delhi EWS Result 2026–27 Direct Link: Where to check result

Parents can go to the official website edudel.nic.in. The draw of lots result is crucial for the allotment of seats in private schools for eligible parents.

Parents can save some time while accessing the result by keeping their application details handy.

What happens after the Delhi EWS Result 2026–27 is declared

The next step is document verification. Verification will be conducted from April 9 to April 22, 2026, by zonal teams in all districts.

If the candidate doesn’t report in this time period, they will have one last opportunity to do so from April 23 to April 28, 2026.

Further, in case of any disputes, an appeal can be filed from May 7 to May 12, 2026.

There have been thousands of applications for admission under EWS, so it’s quite normal for such glitches to occur temporarily.

Parents should be patient, verify everything correctly and complete the admission procedure within the time limits provided.

Also Read: MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Released at megresults.nic.in,: Check Scorecard, Steps to Download, Direct Link Here