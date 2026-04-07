MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Released at megresults.nic.in,: Check Scorecard, Steps to Download, Direct Link Here

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today (April 7) at 11 am.

Now, all the candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website with their login credentials.

The overall pass percentage of this year, 2026, is 86.84 per cent, indicating good performance of the students throughout the state.

Where to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 online

The results can be checked on the official portals mbose.in, mboseresults.in, and megresults.nic.in.

To verify the result, candidates need to provide the roll number and other provided details.

Online mode is the mode in which the result is available; hence, the result should be downloaded by the students for their records.

How to download MBOSE SSLC Class 10 scorecard 2026

The steps to download the marksheet are:

Visit the official result websites

Find the SSLC Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Provide the roll number and other credentials

Complete the verification procedure.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and print the scorecard

The board has advised students to check all the details provided on the result carefully after download.

What details are mentioned in the MBOSE SSLC marksheet

The scorecard contains various details of a candidate about his performance. Key details are: Name of the student, roll number and registration number; school name; marks in individual subjects; total marks obtained; division/grade; and pass/fail status.

Students must ensure that all the details on the marksheet are correct, and in case of any error, they must inform their school that all details are accurate and report any discrepancies to their respective schools.

How many students passed MBOSE SSLC exam 2026

The number of candidates who appeared in the SSLC examination in the current year is 48,623. Among them, 42,228 students have passed the examination.

The pass percentage of 86.84 per cent suggests a steady performance in the past and reflects the overall academic performance of the students in the state of Meghalaya.

Is the MBOSE SSLC marksheet 2026 final

The online marksheet is provisional in nature, and it can be used for immediate admission as well as for other academic purposes.

The original marksheet and certificates will be provided to the students from their schools at a later stage. The original marksheet and certificates will act as a final document.

What should students do after checking results

After downloading the result, students should keep several copies of the marksheet. Those students who plan to continue their education at the higher secondary level can now apply for admission.

In case of any error or discrepancy, students should report to their schools or the board authorities for corrections.

With the announcement of MBOSE SSLC Result 2026, thousands of students from every corner of Meghalaya can now move on to the next stage in their academic journey.

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