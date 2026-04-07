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Home > Education News > KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Stream-wise Details and Steps to Download Marksheet

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Stream-wise Details and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 7, 2026 11:01:36 IST

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KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Stream-wise Details and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will soon release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026.  

No official date has yet been declared. Earlier it was reported that the results would be declared on April 7, 2026, but as per the latest information, it is expected that the results will be declared on April 8, 2026. 

The number of candidates who appeared in the exam is over 7.1 lakh, and they are all looking forward to the results.

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How can students check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026

Students can download the marksheet from the official result websites karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. To log in, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth.

The provisional marksheet will show the marks obtained in each subject, their total, and percentage. 

KSEAB may also declare the number of candidates passed in each stream, as well as the overall pass percentage, together with the results.

How many candidates appeared for Karnataka’s 2nd PUC

This year, 710,363 candidates appeared in the 2nd PUC exam all across 5,174 PU colleges. Of these, 646,801 appeared as fresh candidates, 50,540 as repeaters, and 13,022 appeared as private candidates.

The huge number of candidates who appeared in the exam shows the magnitude of the exam and the importance of the results in the lives of the students who aspire to pursue higher education and professional courses in the state.

Which streams had the highest participation

Stream-wise, science has always attracted the maximum number of students. Science: 292,645 candidates Commerce: 211,174 candidates Arts: 142,982 candidates.

The trend shows that students are still interested in science for professional courses as well as competitive exams. They are followed by Commerce and Arts.

Where and when were the examinations conducted

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026, in 1,217 centres across the state.

The board complied with strict rules of supervision and monitoring to ensure the examinations were conducted smoothly and fairly.

What was the previous year’s performance

In 2025, the overall pass percentage was 73.45 per cent, out of which 468,439 students passed out of 637,805 candidates.

In terms of streams, science had the highest rate at 82.45 per percent, followed by commerce at 76.07 per cent and arts at 53.29 per cent. 

About 681,079 students appeared for the 2024 exam, and 552,690 passed, giving an overall pass percentage of 81.15 per cent. These are the figures that set expectations for this year’s results.

When is the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 expected

There is no official word on the date yet, but multiple outlets have confirmed that the results will most likely be released on April 8, 2026.

Students are advised to frequently check the official websites and wait for formal releases from KSEAB only.

What should students do after the results are declared

After accessing the results, students can download their provisional marksheets for future reference, such as admissions to colleges and scholarships.

Candidates should verify the information in the result and adhere to the revaluation or duplicate mark directives released by the board.

With over 7.1 lakh candidates waiting, the announcement of Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 will be the most awaited educational event of the year in the state.

Also Read: Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Result Out at edudel.nic.in, Check Draw List, Verification Dates and Admission Process

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Tags: Karnataka 2nd PUCKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026Karnataka 2nd PUC Result dateKSEABKSEAB 2nd PUC Result

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KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Stream-wise Details and Steps to Download Marksheet

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KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Stream-wise Details and Steps to Download Marksheet

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KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Stream-wise Details and Steps to Download Marksheet
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Stream-wise Details and Steps to Download Marksheet
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Stream-wise Details and Steps to Download Marksheet
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Stream-wise Details and Steps to Download Marksheet

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