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Home > Education News > Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Result Out at edudel.nic.in, Check Draw List, Verification Dates and Admission Process

Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Result Out at edudel.nic.in, Check Draw List, Verification Dates and Admission Process

The Directorate of Education Delhi has announced the results of the first computerised draw of lots for Delhi school admissions under the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories for the 2026–27 academic session.

Delhi EWS Admission 2026
Delhi EWS Admission 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 6, 2026 17:28:36 IST

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Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Result Out at edudel.nic.in, Check Draw List, Verification Dates and Admission Process

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced the result of the first computerised draw of lots for Delhi school admissions under EWS, DG, and CWSN categories for the academic year 2026–27.

The draw was held at 10:00 AM, which marks the commencement of the admission process in private unaided recognised schools of the national capital.

The shortlisted candidates will receive SMS notifications on their registered mobile numbers, which will include information about the verification centre allotted to them.

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What is the Delhi EWS admission 2026 result and draw process

The Delhi EWS admission 2026 result is based on a computerised lottery, held for a fair seat allotment process under the Right to Education norms.

This includes admission to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the Disadvantaged Group (DG), and the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) sections of private schools.

The admission process will begin from the first drawing of lots, after which the candidates will be required to complete various admission formalities, such as verification of documents.

When will the Delhi EWS document verification 2026 begin

According to the official schedule, the document verification for Delhi EWS admission 2026 will be conducted between 9 April and 22 April 2026. Candidates who miss this window will have their last chance between 23 April and 28 April.

The authorities have also provided candidates with the option to submit revised documents, in case of any discrepancies, until 2 May 2026.

How will the Delhi EWS document verification be conducted

A total of 29 zonal teams are set up in 15 districts for the verification process. These teams are under the guidance of District Deputy Directors of Education. The zonal team will comprise zonal officials, administrative staff, and trained data entry operators.

There will also be a help desk or single-window system at the district offices for the convenience of the applicants. Verification will be based on the information in the application form and the documents uploaded.

Which documents are needed for Delhi EWS admission 2026

Applicants will have to provide all the documents that prove their eligibility. Date of birth confirmation, income certification or ration card for the EWS category, caste certificate for the DG category, and disability certificate for the CWSN category. Proof of residence is also required, but it is restricted to a ration card, domicile, voter ID, utility bills, or passport. 

The family income should be less than Rs 5 lakh to qualify for the EWS category. No other documents apart from the prescribed ones will be accepted, as per the authorities.

What is the timeline for the Delhi EWS admission 2026 process

Zonal authorities will issue reasoned orders after verifying the documents between May 4 and May 6, 2026. Candidates can appeal before the District Admission Monitoring Committee between May 7 and May 12.

Final orders on appealed candidates will come by May 16, and admissions in the allotted schools will be completed by May 20, 2026.

What happens after the first draw of the Delhi EWS admission 2026

The vacant seats caused by non-reporting or rejection will be filled by the draw of lots. However, the schedule will be released later. Schools have been asked to take the admitted candidates for the seat without any further scrutiny. 

Any infringement of the guidelines will lead to action under the applicable laws. RTE Act, 2009, for instance, may be invoked. Candidates and parents should keep an eye on the official updates and fulfill the formalities on time to get admission in the Delhi EWS admission 2026.

Also Read: Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2026 Begins, Check Vacancy, Eligibility, and Apply Link
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Tags: Delhi EWSDelhi EWS admissionDelhi EWS admission 2026Delhi EWS document verificationDelhi EWS lottery resultDelhi EWS result 2026Delhi School Admission

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Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Result Out at edudel.nic.in, Check Draw List, Verification Dates and Admission Process
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Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Result Out at edudel.nic.in, Check Draw List, Verification Dates and Admission Process
Delhi EWS Admission 2026 Result Out at edudel.nic.in, Check Draw List, Verification Dates and Admission Process

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