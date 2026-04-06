Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2026 Begins, Check Vacancy, Eligibility and Apply Link

The Department of Personnel, Chandigarh Administration, has started online applications for recruitment of Clerk and Steno-Typist (English) posts (Group ‘C’ Category), and 257 vacancies will be filled on a regular basis.

The candidates who are interested and qualified can apply online through the official website chandigarh.gov.in with all required details within the relevant timeline. The selection will be done through a written examination and a typing/proficiency test.

What are the important dates for the Chandigarh Administration recruitment

The online application has been opened on 06 April 2026, 11:00 a.m. onwards till 26 April 2026, 11:59 p.m. Candidates can pay the application fee till 29 April 2026, 11:59 PM.

The schedule of the written examination and skill test will be announced from time to time on the official website. So keep checking the updates.

How many vacancies are available

The total number of vacancies available in this recruitment is 257, and most of them are for Clerk posts. So there are 234 Clerk vacancies for allotment in this recruitment.

The distribution of vacancies is 115 for UR, 36 for SC, 68 for OBC, and 15 for EWS. Also, reservations are there for Ex-Servicemen 23 and 24 for PwBD.

Numbers are further subdivided for visually impaired, hearing impaired, orthopaedic disabilities, and other categories.

For the Steno-Typist (English) post, the total number of vacancies is 23. Among them, 12 for UR, 4 for SC, 6 for OBC, and 1 for EWS.

What is the selection process for Clerk and Steno posts

The recruitment process will be conducted in various stages. Candidates will first have to appear for the written exam. Candidates who qualify will next appear for a typing test or proficiency test as per the post applied for.

Final selection will be made on the basis of the exam performance and document verification.

How to apply for the Chandigarh Administration recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online. They have to go to the official website and then click on the recruitment tab in the public notices section.

After filling in the basic details, the form can be filled out, and the required documents have to be uploaded along with the payment of the fee.

The confirmation page has to be downloaded and saved elsewhere for future reference. All the details have to be filled in carefully, as any incorrect information may be rejected.

What are the reservation rules for Chandigarh Administration recruitment

The notification has stated that there are horizontal reservations for Ex-Servicemen and PwBD candidates. The candidates selected under Ex-Servicemen and PwBD will then be adjusted within the vertical categories UR, SC, OBC, and EWS. Thus, representation will be ensured in government jobs while ensuring category-wise balance.

Candidates who wish to apply for any government job should apply within the specified time and follow all the instructions carefully mentioned in the official notification, as they may be disqualified.

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