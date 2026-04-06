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Home > Education News > TS EAPCET 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check How to Edit Application Form and Key Instructions

TS EAPCET 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check How to Edit Application Form and Key Instructions

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has opened the application correction facility for TS EAPCET 2026, allowing candidates to edit errors in their submitted forms.

TS EAPCET 2026 Application
TS EAPCET 2026 Application

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 6, 2026 15:39:31 IST

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TS EAPCET 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check How to Edit Application Form and Key Instructions

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has opened the TS EAPCET 2026 application correction facility for candidates to correct errors in their application forms.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) applicants can log in to the official portal and update their details. The correction facilities will be available until April 8, 2026.

What is the last date for the TS EAPCET 2026 application correction

On the TS EAPCET 2026 application form, candidates can update their details until April 8. The authorities have urged candidates to fill out the correction form as early as possible so that they can avoid any last-minute technical glitches due to high traffic on the website. 

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It is important to correct any errors as it may lead to complications at a later stage, while releasing admit cards and counseling.

What details can be edited in the TS EAPCET 2026 application form

Candidates have the flexibility to correct minor errors related to candidate name, date of birth, gender, category, and address while filling out the TS EAPCET 2026 application correction form. 

They can also update their contact details and the qualifying examination details. However, the details should match the official records.

Which details cannot be changed in the TS EAPCET 2026 form

Some of the details cannot be corrected through the TS EAPCET 2026 online portal. For example, the chosen stream, hall ticket number of the TS EAPCET qualifying examination, and the already uploaded documents.

To correct such details, the candidate may have to contact the TS EAPCET 2026 authorities through the official helpdesk. Candidates are advised to re-check all the details before submitting the TS EAPCET 2026 application form.

How to edit the TS EAPCET 2026 application form online

Candidates can correct their mistakes by following this easy procedure. Candidates must visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in and click on the application correction link on the home page.

They must log in using their registration number, date of birth, and payment reference ID, and then edit the fields that need to be modified.

Candidates must verify the modified details and submit the changed application form. Candidates are also advised to download and save the corrected application form for future reference.

Why is the TS EAPCET 2026 application correction important

The correction facility helps candidates to amend the errors that can lead to loss of candidature. Even a small mistake in the personal or academic details can cause difficulties in the verification process, admit card generation, and counselling.

It is a wise decision to avoid such hassles in the future by ensuring the correct details at the time of application. 

Candidates are advised to complete the correction process within the given deadline and also to frequently check the official website for updates on the admit card and examination dates.

Also Read: HP PAT 2026 Application Form Released at hptechboard.com, Check Last Date, Application Fee and Exam Schedule

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Tags: TS EAMCET correction window 2026TS EAPCET 2026TS EAPCET application correction 2026TS EAPCET form correction last date

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TS EAPCET 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check How to Edit Application Form and Key Instructions

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TS EAPCET 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check How to Edit Application Form and Key Instructions

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TS EAPCET 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check How to Edit Application Form and Key Instructions
TS EAPCET 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check How to Edit Application Form and Key Instructions
TS EAPCET 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check How to Edit Application Form and Key Instructions
TS EAPCET 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check How to Edit Application Form and Key Instructions

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