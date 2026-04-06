HP PAT 2026 Application Form Released at hptechboard.com, Check Last Date, Application Fee and Exam Schedule

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education has initiated the registration process for HP PAT 2026. Aspirants who are planning to enroll in engineering and non-engineering streams of diploma courses can apply online on the official website. The application will be open till May 5, 2026.

What is the last date to apply for HP PAT 2026

The last date to submit the application form for HP PAT 2026 is May 5, 2026. It is advisable for candidates to apply as early as possible, as technical glitches can arise at the last minute. The board has also announced the complete exam-related schedule.

When will HP PAT 2026 admit card and result be released

According to the official schedule, the admit card or roll number of HP PAT 2026 will be released on May 11, 2026. Candidates are required to download the roll number before the exam. The admission test is to be held on May 17, 2026. The result will be announced on May 25, 2026.

Who is eligible for HP PAT 2026

Those candidates who have cleared Class 10 with at least 35 percent aggregate marks from a recognised board are eligible to apply.

However, students who are appearing for Class 10 exams can also apply, but their admission will be confirmed only after eligibility is verified at a later date. This provides a larger pool of candidates to choose from during the admission process.

What is the application fee for HP PAT 2026

The application fee differs as per the category. The fee for the candidates of the General category is Rs. 750, while for the candidates of the Reserve category is Rs. 500. This fee should be paid online through the available mode of payment to complete the application process.

What is the exam pattern for HP PAT 2026

HP PAT 2026 will have a total of 150 questions in four sections: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and English. A four mark will be awarded for each correct answer, and a deduction of one mark will be made for each incorrect answer.

Hence, it is advised that candidates should prepare properly. Also, they should keep the marking scheme in mind.

How to apply online for HP PAT 2026

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the HP Tech Board and clicking the registration link of HP PAT 2026. They have to fill in the basic details and register to log in with the credentials generated. The application form requires personal and academic details.

After uploading the documents, such as a photograph and signature, candidates need to pay the application fee online. Lastly, the candidates should thoroughly check all the details before submitting. They also need to keep a copy of the confirmation page by downloading it for future use.

Why is HP PAT 2026 important for diploma admissions

HP PAT is the entry point for students who are interested in pursuing diploma programmes in Himachal Pradesh. The entrance exam is very crucial in evaluating the eligibility and merit for different technical and non-technical programmes.

It is recommended for candidates to keep an eye on the official website and carefully fill out all the information provided in the application form to prevent it from being rejected during admission.

Also Read: WBJEE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Application Process, Exam Date and Direct Apply Link