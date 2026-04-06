WBJEE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Application Process, Exam Date and Direct Apply Link

The registration deadline for WBJEE 2026 has been extended by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. With the latest announcement, aspirants got some extra time to complete the application process and apply for the examination. Candidates can now submit their application till April 8, 2026.

The WBJEE Board had taken the decision after receiving a large number of requests from aspirants and stakeholders, so that more people could enroll for the state-level engineering entrance exam.

What is the new last date for WBJEE 2026 registration

The WBJEE 2026 registration must be submitted before 8th April, 2026. Initially, the board had announced that the application form would start from March 10, 2026, but now the WBJEE has decided to give more time to the aspirants.

The board has also said that apart from the application form, no other changes will be made in the terms and conditions.

When will the WBJEE 2026 correction window open

After the application process is over, the WBJEEB will open the correction window from April 10 to April 12, 2026. Candidates can edit their application form during this correction period.

After making the required changes to the application form, the aspirants can also download the new confirmation page.

When will the WBJEE 2026 admit card be released

The WBJEE 2026 admit card will be available for download from May 15 to May 24, 2026. Candidates have to download their hall tickets before the deadline and before 4:00 pm on the exam day.

The admit card will have information about the exam centre, examination timings, and other details about the candidate.

When is the WBJEE 2026 exam scheduled

The WBJEE 2026 exam will be held on 24th May 2026. The exam will be conducted in two sessions on the same day. Paper-I (Mathematics) will be conducted from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry) will start from 2:00 pm.

Candidates must be there at their respective exam centres well ahead of time to avoid unnecessary last-minute hassles.

How to apply for WBJEE 2026 online

Candidates have to apply for WBJEE 2026 online through a step-by-step process on the official portal. Candidates have to register themselves by providing the necessary details and creating login credentials.

Then candidates have to fill in personal, academic, and contact details, and then upload the documents in the required format.

Candidates will also need to pay the requisite application fee through online modes. They should take a printout and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Why is the WBJEE 2026 registration extension important

The extension is a relief for candidates who couldn’t complete and submit their applications for WBJEE 2026 within the stipulated time.

With the revised schedule, candidates can now take their time to verify their details and collect all documents without any mistakes.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration as soon as possible and keep checking the official notifications from WBJEEB.

Also Read: RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Selection List and Admission Process and Key Updates