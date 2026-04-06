RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Selection List and Admission Process and Key Updates

The RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026 for the 2026–27 academic session was completed on 6th April in Vidya Nirbhaya, Pune.

The lottery draw was carried out between 11.00 a.m. and 12.00 p.m. The process decided seat allocation for lakhs of children under the 25 percent reservation quota in private schools.

The admission is being processed under the Right to Education Act to ensure free education to every eligible child.

When will the RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026 be released

The lottery draw has been completed, but the official result list will be announced in the coming days. The authorities will announce the names of selected candidates on the admission portal.

Parents have to keep an eye on the official website. Once the results are announced, students will receive alerts at their registered mobile numbers through SMS.

How was the RTE Maharashtra lottery 2026 conducted

The lottery process was conducted through a centralised computerised draw. The digital lottery draw ensures transparency and fairness for the allocation of seats.

Candidates of RTE Maharashtra were also given an official link to stream and watch the whole lottery draw on a screen. Candidates can also track the process during the draw itself.

Where to check the RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026

Once the results are out, parents can check whether the child has been selected or not through the RTE Maharashtra admission portal online.

The parents can sign in using their login credentials, and the portal will show the information whether the child has been selected or not, and the admission process.

What are the new admission guidelines in RTE Maharashtra

The authorities have come up with a few major changes in the application process this year. One of the major changes is that the previous restriction on the school’s selection in 1 kilometre radius has been removed.

Now, the parents can select the schools under the categories 1 km, 1 to 3 km, and above 3 km. This gives them more options for school selection.

Another important change is that the applicants have been given the option to ‘unconfirm’ the application. This will enable them to correct mistakes in the application before it is verified.

What documents are important for the RTE Maharashtra admission

All the necessary documents were required to be uploaded while filling out the application form. The authorities have warned that failure in uploading the needed documents may result in disqualification of the candidate even if he/she is selected in the lottery.

The parents have been advised to check the address and location coordinates carefully. The valid documents, which could be considered as proof of address, include a nationalised bank passbook, while a gas book is no longer recognised.

For students with disabilities, the needed requirement is a minimum of 40 percent and a disability certificate.

What should parents do after the RTE Maharashtra lottery result 2026

Once the results are published, the selected candidates have to complete the admission process by submitting the documents within the stipulated deadline. Failure to submit the right documents might result in the cancellation of the seat allotted to them.

RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026 is a milestone in the admission process that offers an opportunity to thousands of children to achieve free education in private schools.

Hence, parents need to keep themselves updated through official websites so as not to miss out on any important announcements.

Also Read: Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 Registration Open, Check Official Portal, Documents Required and Seat Allotment Details