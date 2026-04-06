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Home > Education News > Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 Registration Open, Check Official Portal, Documents Required and Seat Allotment Details

Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 Registration Open, Check Official Portal, Documents Required and Seat Allotment Details

The Gujarat government has started the Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 process, allowing parents to apply for free Class 1 seats in private schools under the Right to Education Act.

Gujarat RTE Admission 2026
Gujarat RTE Admission 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 6, 2026 12:39:27 IST

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Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 Registration Open, Check Official Portal, Documents Required and Seat Allotment Details

The Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 process has been opened by the Gujarat Government, which will provide parents the opportunity to apply for free Class 1 seats in private schools under the Right to Education Act. The application window opened on 4 April and will be open until 17th April 2026.

This initiative will ensure free school admission for weaker and middle-income families’ children, thereby ensuring better access to quality education.

What is the last date for Gujarat RTE Admission 2026

The last date for Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 is 17th April. Applicants are required to complete the application process before midnight of the last date, as there will be no provision for receiving late applications.

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The date has been set to give enough time for families to compile the necessary documents to apply for a seat without any issues.

How many seats are available under the Gujarat RTE Admission 2026

There are more than 84,000 seats available in private schools in Gujarat this year. This is a bit less than the number of seats available last year, which was about 94,000 seats.

As per the RTE regulations, 25 percent of the seats in private schools will be made available for students who are eligible for the RTE scheme. 

In total, there are more than 41,000 seats of Gujarati medium, 40,262 seats of English medium, 2,235 seats of Hindi medium, and 320 seats of other medium.

How to apply online for Gujarat RTE Admission 2026

Parents can apply online before the deadline, as the entire process is digitised. Applicants need to complete the online application form, upload the required documents, and submit the application.

It is recommended that applicants keep a printed copy of the application form after submission. The Gujarat Government has stated that the online application will be considered for this admission cycle.

What is the eligibility criteria for RTE Gujarat Admission 2026

The Gujarat government has updated the eligibility and priority criteria for the admission process this year. Children from the reserved categories will now be given preference over children from anganwadi centres, and parents can also opt for school shifts such as morning or afternoon sessions.

These changes are expected to improve the inclusiveness of the process and make it more accessible to families.

What documents are required for Gujarat RTE Admission 2026

Parents are required to upload a number of documents while filling in the application form. These include proof of date of birth and residence proof, such as an Aadhaar card or utility bills. 

A caste certificate and income certificate may also be required. The parents may be required to submit income-related documents, such as Income Tax returns or a self-declaration.

In some cases, parents of orphaned children or children of migrant workers may be required to submit additional certificates. Officials have also stated that notarised rent agreements will not be accepted as valid proof of address.

What happens after the RTE Gujarat seat allotment 2026

After the application deadline, the allotment process will be initiated. Then, parents will need to monitor the official portal to check for allotment results and the next process. After the allotment process, selected candidates need to complete admission formalities within the stipulated deadline.

Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 process continues to be a major avenue for expanding access to education, ensuring thousands of children are admitted into private schools without any financial burden.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Website and Steps to Download Scorecard
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Tags: Gujarat RTE admissionGujarat RTE Admission 2026Gujarat RTE application formRTE GujaratRTE Gujarat Admission 2026RTE Gujarat seat allotment 2026

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Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 Registration Open, Check Official Portal, Documents Required and Seat Allotment Details

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Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 Registration Open, Check Official Portal, Documents Required and Seat Allotment Details
Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 Registration Open, Check Official Portal, Documents Required and Seat Allotment Details
Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 Registration Open, Check Official Portal, Documents Required and Seat Allotment Details
Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 Registration Open, Check Official Portal, Documents Required and Seat Allotment Details

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