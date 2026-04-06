Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Website and Steps to Download Scorecard

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is expected to declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 on April 7, as indicated by the state’s School Education Minister. However, an official notification confirming the exact time of release is still awaited.

After the announcement, students can check their Karnataka Class 12 PUC results on the official website karresults. nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in using registration details.

When will the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 be declared

Karnataka Class 12 PUC result is expected to be declared on April 7, 2026. Though the expected date is mentioned, KSEAB has not yet issued a press note stating the exact time for the release. The announcement is awaited by lakhs of students after the board exams.

Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026

Students can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC results on the official result portals. The official websites are karresults.nic.in and the official website of KSEAB.

Students are advised to use only official result portals to check the results. Unofficial portals may provide wrong information or results.

How to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 scorecard

The Karnataka 2nd PUC result is available on the official website karresults.nic.in. Students can download the results by following the steps below:

Open the official website karresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Click on submit.

The result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and print their marksheet for future reference.

How many students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2026

A total of 7,10,363 candidates appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2026 from 5,174 PU colleges. Of them, 6,46,801 appeared as fresh candidates, 50,540 as repeaters, and 13,022 as private candidates. The huge number of candidates highlights the magnitude of the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam.

What is stream-wise participation in Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026

The Stream-wise participation of candidates was as follows. Science stream had 2,92,645 candidates. The commerce stream had 2,11,174 candidates.

The Arts stream had 1,42,982 candidates. The stream-wise participation gives an idea about the choice of stream among the candidates of Karnataka.

When were the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2026 conducted

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2026 from 1,217 centres of Karnataka was conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2026 was conducted under enhanced measures of supervision.

What should students do after the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026

After the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results are declared, students must check their scores and download the provisional marksheet. The original marksheet will be issued by the respective schools.

Students who are not satisfied with their Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results can opt for revaluation and supplementary examination as per the Karnataka State Education Board rules.

It would be best for the students to keep their login credentials handy and regularly check the official website KSEAB for updates regarding the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results to avoid any inconvenience.

Also Read: SSC JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Check Download Steps and Exam Details