SSC JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Check Download Steps and Exam Details

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing at the Junior Engineer (JE) Tier-II Examination. Candidates who have qualified at the Tier-I level can now download the hall ticket from the official site.

Given that the admit card is the primary document for the entrance into the examination centre, students should make sure to download it a few days in advance to avoid any last-minute complications.

Where to download the SSC JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2026

The SSC JE Tier 2 admit cards can be downloaded from the official SSC website. To download the hall ticket, students must log in with their registration number and date of birth.

The commission has already opened the admit card link before the exam date, giving the candidates ample time to check their details and plan accordingly.

How to download the SSC JE Tier 2 admit card

To download the admit card, candidates first must visit the official SSC website and click on the link for the SSC JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2026.

After clicking on the same, they need to enter the registration number and date of birth. Once the details are entered, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download it and print a copy to carry over to the exam day. It is always advisable to keep a printed copy as the digital copy may not be accepted at the exam centre.

What details are mentioned on the SSC JE admit card

Some important details about the candidate and the exam are mentioned in the SSC JE admit card, like the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, registration number, exam date, time, and the respective exam centre allotted.

Students should make sure to go through all the details on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, it is advisable that the candidate should contact the commission for correction.

When will the SSC JE Tier 2 exam 2026 be conducted

The SSC JE Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 7, 2026. The exam will be done in computer-based mode at different centres. Only those candidates who are qualified for the Tier-I examination are eligible for this stage of the recruitment process.

What is the SSC JE Tier 2 exam pattern 2026

The technical paper is the Tier-II examination and evaluates the candidates according to their engineering stream. The paper will be in objective type with multiple-choice questions.

Only one section has to be attempted as per the stream of the candidate. And the paper is divided into three sections, i.e., Civil and Structural Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

Every section has topics pertaining to the particular subject. Civil engineering covers topics such as building materials, surveying, soil mechanics, structural design, etc.

Electrical engineering includes circuit theory, machines, power systems, and others. Mechanical engineering covers thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, production engineering, and others.

What to carry for the SSC JE Tier 2 exam day

A printed copy of the admit card and a valid government ID card with a photograph have to be taken to the exam centre. The candidate will not be allowed to enter the centre without the documents.

It is recommended to arrive at the centre well before the reporting time to complete the verification process unhampered. The SSC JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 release has been a milestone for the recruitment.

Now, the candidates will have to appear for the next exercise and progress towards document verification and possible selection.

Also Read: AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check 1st and 2nd Year Scores