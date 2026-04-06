LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check 1st and 2nd Year Scores

AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check 1st and 2nd Year Scores

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2026.

AP Inter Results 2026
AP Inter Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 6, 2026 11:15:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check 1st and 2nd Year Scores

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will soon declare the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2026. Students who appeared in the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Examinations are eagerly waiting for the official date of declaration. 

Though the board has not yet published any notice, the previous trend indicates that the results are likely to be announced in the month of April.

When will AP Inter Results 2026 be declared

The AP Intermediate results are declared every year in April. Last year, the result was declared on April 12th, 2025.

You Might Be Interested In

Students can anticipate a similar declaration date in 2026. However, the candidates should wait for a timely official notice from BIEAP to avoid any wrong information. The board will give the exact date and time when the results will be released. 

Where to check AP Inter Results 2026

The students can access and verify their results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. The board may also activate additional result portals for AP Inter Results 2026 to avoid traffic on the official results portal.

Students should check only the official website for the correct and authentic information and avoid confusion caused by other sources.

How to download AP Inter marks memo 2026

Students can download their provisional marks memo using a few simple steps once the results are ready. They need to visit the official website of BIEAP. Second, they need to click on the link for AP Inter Results 2026.

 After that, they need to select the year, either the 1st year or the 2nd year, and enter the hall ticket number and other details. The results will be visible on the screen after submitting the details.

Students are advised to download and keep the marks memo handy.

Can students check AP Inter results through SMS or DigiLocker

Besides the official portal, students might be able to access their results via other avenues, such as SMS (if it has been enabled by the board) and DigiLocker for digital marksheets.

Similarly, exam boards sometimes store results on third-party result portals to reduce the traffic load. But students should only check their details from official sources to avoid any mistakes.

What to do after AP Inter Results 2026 are announced

The marks memo to be made available online would be provisional. The official marksheets will be given to students from their respective schools at a later date.

If a student was not happy with the results, they would be given the chance to apply for a recounting of answer sheets or a re-verification of answer sheets. 

The board would conduct additional exams for the re-examination of students who want to clear failed subjects or improve their scores.

Result declaration is imminent; students are advised to keep their hall ticket details handy and check BIEAP’s official portal frequently.

Also Read: UPPSC RO ARO Final Result 2023 Declared, Check Merit List, Vacancies and Selection Details Here 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AP Board ResultsAP Inter 1st Year ResultAP Inter 2nd Year ResultAP Inter Result DateAP Inter ResultsAP Inter Results 2026AP Intermediate ResultsBIEAP Results 2026

RELATED News

UPTET OTR 2026 Registration Now Open: Check Last Date, Application Fee, Eligibility, Step-by-Step Application Process And Key Details Inside

NEET MDS 2026 Form Correction Begins, Check Editable Fields, Steps to Edit and Last Date

KEAM 2026 Admit Card Delayed: Check Expected Date, Exam Schedule and Steps to Download

Himachal Home Guard 2026 Recruitment: Last Date, Vacancy Details and How to Apply

TS Inter Results 2026: Check Expected Date, Passing Marks And How To Download

LATEST NEWS

AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check 1st and 2nd Year Scores

Microsoft Copilot Terms Of Use Go Viral Over ‘Entertainment Purpose’ Policy, Contrasting With Marketing—Why The Company Does This

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Collapses On His Head At Pune Maritime Institute

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Earns $372.5 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews

Is Iran War Ending? 45-Day Ceasefire Plan Surfaces As Trump Warns Of Devastating Strikes, Gives Deadline

RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Set To Be Banned For Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Next Match? BCCI Rule Violation Sparks Massive IPL 2026 Controversy

Today’s Horoscope (6 April 2026): Daily Astrological Predictions for Love, Career & Money | Check Your Zodiac Sign

4 Days, Dense Forest, No Help: How Missing Kerala IT Professional Trekker Survives Without Food or Network in Haunting Karnataka Jungle?

IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check 1st and 2nd Year Scores

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check 1st and 2nd Year Scores

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check 1st and 2nd Year Scores
AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check 1st and 2nd Year Scores
AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check 1st and 2nd Year Scores
AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check 1st and 2nd Year Scores

QUICK LINKS