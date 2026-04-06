UPPSC RO ARO Final Result 2023 Declared, Check Merit List, Vacancies and Selection Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the final result of RO-ARO Recruitment 2023. It has released the result in the form of a merit list on the official website.

The candidates can download the PDF of the result and can view the result by checking their roll number or name. A total of 419 candidates have been selected against 419 vacancies.

How many candidates have been selected in the UPPSC RO-ARO Result

In the official notification, 419 candidates have been selected in the final result. 338 candidates have been selected for the post of Review Officer (RO) and 81 candidates have been selected for the post of Assistant Review Officer (ARO). The commission has filled all the vacancies in the advertised post by this recruitment.

The merit list contains important information like names, roll numbers, and categories of candidates, making it convenient for aspirants to see their status.

How to check UPPSC RO-ARO Final Result 2023 merit list

To check the result online, the candidates have to follow the given steps. Candidates have to go to the official website of UPPSC and navigate to the What’s New section on the homepage.

Next, they have to click on the result link and open the PDF of the merit list. The PDF of the result will be opened. Candidates have to download the PDF and check their roll number or name to see if they have been selected.

Who topped the UPPSC RO-ARO exam 2023

Anil Pandey emerged as the topper of UPPSC RO-ARO Recruitment 2023. A number of aspirants have featured in the top 10 list for the recruitment.

The top 10 aspirants of UPPSC RO-ARO exams 2023 are Aditya Pratap Singh, Laxmi Verma, Nilesh Kumar Singh, Suraj Narayan Mishra, Shivanshu Sharma, Hrishu Shyamli, Shivam Pachauri, Mangal Singh, and Shivam Shukla.

When were the UPPSC RO-ARO exams conducted

The UPSC was conducted on February 2 and 3, 2026, as a part of the recruitment process. A total of 5930 aspirants appeared for the UPSC.

The Hindi typing test for Assistant Review Officer posts was also conducted from February 16 to February 19, 2026. The UPSC results were announced by the commission, which enables aspirants to know if they have qualified in the UPSC recruitment process.

What does the UPPSC RO-ARO result mean for candidates

The announcement of the UPSC result signifies the end of a long and tiresome process for a large number of aspirants. The selected aspirants will now be appointed for the assistant review officer posts, and other formalities will be taken care of.

The UPSC result is also a valuable source for aspirants to prepare for future competitive examinations conducted by UPSC.

The announcement of the UPSC RO-ARO Final Result 2023 provides a sense of closure to one of the most popular state-level examinations. The selected aspirants will soon be appointed as administrative officers in various departments of the Uttar Pradesh government.