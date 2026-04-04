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Home > Education News > NEET MDS 2026 Form Correction Begins, Check Editable Fields, Steps to Edit and Last Date

NEET MDS 2026 Form Correction Begins, Check Editable Fields, Steps to Edit and Last Date

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application correction window for NEET MDS 2026.

NEET MDS Application 2026
NEET MDS Application 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 4, 2026 17:57:57 IST

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NEET MDS 2026 Form Correction Begins, Check Editable Fields, Steps to Edit and Last Date

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the correction window for NEET MDS 2026 application, giving aspirants a brief period to correct any mistakes in their application form.

Applicants can now correct the details by logging into the official portal if they have already registered for the entrance exam. The correction window for NEET MDS 2026 will only be open till April 6, 2026.

Aspirants are advised to go through the details carefully before the deadline and complete the correction process, as no announcement has been made regarding the deadline extension.

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What is the NEET MDS 2026 correction window deadline

The correction window for NEET MDS 2026 is only open for a brief period and will be closed on April 6, 2026. Candidates can correct the details in the application form under specific sections through the official NBEMS portal during this period.

Missing the correction window deadline could lead to the candidates’ inability to correct the details, which could be detrimental to their candidature. 

Which details cannot be edited in the NEET MDS 2026 form

The NBEMS has specified that certain details cannot be edited under any circumstances. The name, nationality, email ID, mobile number, exam city preference, and Aadhaar number are some of the fields that are locked and cannot be edited.

Candidates should be aware that the details were finalised at the time of registration, which means if the details have any discrepancies, they will not be able to correct them; hence, they should proceed with caution.

What details can be edited in the NEET MDS 2026 application

Candidates can correct various crucial details in the application form. The date of birth, gender, category, parents’ name and address can be corrected in the application form.

Candidates can also modify academic and professional details like BDS qualification, internship status, and earlier NEET MDS attempts. You can also re-upload your photograph and signature if needed. 

How to edit the NEET MDS 2026 application form online

To edit the form, candidates need to visit the official website nbe.edu.in and go to the NEET MDS application portal. Candidates can edit the fields and make the necessary changes after logging in with their User ID and password.

After making the necessary updates, candidates need to verify the edited form and then submit it. Once the form is submitted, a confirmation page will be generated, and candidates need to download it. 

What is the NEET MDS 2026 exam pattern

NEET MDS 2026 will be a computer-based exam and the total duration of the exam will be three hours. The paper will contain 240 MCQs, divided into two parts. 100 questions in Part A will be to be solved in 75 minutes, and Part B will comprise 140 questions to be answered in 105 minutes.

The marking scheme will be four marks for each correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be deducted for the unanswered questions.

With the time remaining, edit your corrections soon and make sure that all the details you have entered are correct.

Candidates should frequently keep an eye on the official website to make sure they don’t miss any important updates related to the exam.

Also Read: Himachal Home Guard 2026 Recruitment: Last Date, Vacancy Details, and How to Apply

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Tags: NBEMSNEET MDS 2026NEET MDS 2026 application formNEET MDS 2026 correction windowNEET MDS 2026 examNEET MDS 2026 form

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NEET MDS 2026 Form Correction Begins, Check Editable Fields, Steps to Edit and Last Date

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NEET MDS 2026 Form Correction Begins, Check Editable Fields, Steps to Edit and Last Date

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NEET MDS 2026 Form Correction Begins, Check Editable Fields, Steps to Edit and Last Date
NEET MDS 2026 Form Correction Begins, Check Editable Fields, Steps to Edit and Last Date
NEET MDS 2026 Form Correction Begins, Check Editable Fields, Steps to Edit and Last Date
NEET MDS 2026 Form Correction Begins, Check Editable Fields, Steps to Edit and Last Date

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