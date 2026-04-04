Himachal Home Guard 2026 Recruitment: Last Date, Vacancy Details and How to Apply

The Himachal Pradesh Home Guards Department has extended the application deadline for HP Home Guard Recruitment 2026. Candidates applying for 700 volunteer posts can now register online until 7th April 2026 (11:59 pm).

Advertisement No. 01/2026 has announced the recruitment exercise to fill the vacancies in various posts – General Duty, driver, bandmen, and technical trades.

What is the last date for HP Home Guard recruitment 2026

The deadline for submitting the online applications has been extended to 7th April, 2026. Candidates are advised to apply for the vacant post before the stipulated deadline, as there will be no further extension.

It has been made clear by the authorities that only the online mode will be accepted for the application process.

How many vacancies are available in the HP Home Guard recruitment 2026

The HP Home Guard Recruitment 2026 is conducted to fill a total of 700 vacancies. Here is the category-wise post distribution: General duty-(Men) 358 posts, General duty-(Women) 167 posts, Bandmen 74 posts, Drivers 76 posts, Technical tradesmen 25 posts. The wide distribution of posts provides opportunities for varied candidates.

What are the important dates for the HP Home Guard 2026 application

The HP Home Guard Recruitment 2026 was announced earlier this year with the release of the notification on 23rd February, 2026. One Time Registration (OTR) started on February 25th, followed by the online application opening on 2nd March.

The candidates have been given the extension until 7th April to submit the online application.

How to apply for HP Home Guard recruitment 2026

Candidates need to complete One-Time Registration and then go to the official recruitment portal to apply. Once you register, log in to the portal, fill out the Online Recruitment Application form, upload the required documents, and finally submit the application after reviewing all the details.

It is advised by the officials to download and save a copy of the application form for reference.

What documents and instructions are important for applicants

Applicants need to upload a recent photograph and signature along with other supporting documents. All documents should be clear and legible.

Candidates should check their application carefully before submitting, as no changes will be allowed after submission. Applications that are incomplete or unclear may be refused during scrutiny.

What is the selection process for HP Home Guard recruitment 2026

The selection process will have various stages that will include a Physical Efficiency Test, a written test, and document verification. The dates for these stages will be released separately. Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download them from the official recruitment portal.

With the deadline extended, this being the last chance, candidates need to complete their application as soon as possible and closely watch out for more updates about the recruitment process.

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