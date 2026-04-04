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Home > Education News > TS Inter Results 2026: Check Expected Date, Passing Marks And How To Download

TS Inter Results 2026: Check Expected Date, Passing Marks And How To Download

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the TS Intermediate Results 2026.

TS Inter Results 2026
TS Inter Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 4, 2026 15:44:25 IST

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TS Inter Results 2026: Check Expected Date, Passing Marks And How To Download

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the TS Intermediate Results 2026 soon. As per the speculation, the results are expected to be declared by 12 April. 

The students will be able to check the TS Inter Results 2026 online using their roll numbers. The results will be declared for the general and vocational streams. The results will be for almost 10 lakh students throughout the state.

When will the TS Inter Results 2026 be declared

It is expected to be declared by 12 April 2026. Though there is no official confirmation yet, based on the previous years’ trend and the evaluation process, which is expected to be completed by 4 April.

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The board is expected to make the declaration sometime between 8 April and 12 April 2026. Students should keep checking for the official updates so that they don’t miss the results.

Where to check TS Inter Results 2026 online

After the results are declared, students can find them on the board’s official website. The scorecard can be checked by entering the roll number as mentioned on the hall ticket.

Apart from the official website, results can also be found on the SMS services and the digital platform DigiLocker. Making it easier to download the marksheet.

When were the TS Inter exams 2026 conducted

The Telangana Inter exams were held in February and March 2026. First year: 25 February to 17 March. Second year: 26 February to 18 March. The answer sheet evaluation started on 4 March and is in progress.

How many students appeared for the TS Inter exams 2026

A total of 9,97,075 students appeared for the exams. 4,89,126 were first-year students, and 5,07,949 were second-year students. With such a massive number of candidates, the TS Inter is considered one of the largest state-level examinations in the country.

What are the passing marks and grading system in the TS Inter results

Students have to get a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject to pass the examination. The grade is as follows: Grade A: 75 percent and above. Lower grades are based on a decreasing score range.

Below 35 percent: considered fail Students should go through the marks again for better understanding after the results are declared.

What options are available after the TS Inter Results 2026

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or photocopies of the answer sheet through the official portal.

Candidates who fail in one or two subjects will qualify for supplementary exams that are expected to be held in June or July. If a candidate fails in more than two subjects, they will have to reappear in the next session.

How to download the TS Inter marks memo 2026

Students can download the TS Inter marks memo 2026 online after the result declaration. A digital marksheet can be accessed through DigiLocker, under education. But the original marksheets will be distributed later through the respective schools.

With the result declaration expected soon, candidates must keep the hall tickets handy and must stay alert through official channels to have timely access to the scores.

Also Read: UP Board Inter 2026 Practical Marks Upload Window Reopens, Check Key Dates and Details
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Tags: Telangana Board ResultsTS Inter 1st Year ResultTS Inter 2nd Year ResultTS Inter Results 2026TS Intermediate ExamsTSBIE

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TS Inter Results 2026: Check Expected Date, Passing Marks And How To Download

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TS Inter Results 2026: Check Expected Date, Passing Marks And How To Download

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TS Inter Results 2026: Check Expected Date, Passing Marks And How To Download
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TS Inter Results 2026: Check Expected Date, Passing Marks And How To Download
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