Is Trump Turning Bald? Viral Pictures Of US President Trigger Hair Debate Online After Walter Reed Visit Rumors

Fresh speculation over US President Donald Trump has gained momentum following viral images of a recent press conference of the White House which indicated a distinct bald spot. It was the time when Trump was interviewed by the media after the rescue of two F-15E fighter jet pilots in Iran was reported, and he was celebrating the success of the US military operation. Although during the briefing, national security was in the spotlight, social media users soon started paying attention to his appearance following one of the clips, as well as screenshots that were quickly spreading across the internet. The photos, in which he was reading off a sheet of paper on the back of his head, created a new wave of discussion and interest.

Is Trump Turning Bald? Check Latest Viral Pictures

The viral buzz continued to spread when one such image was published online by Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko, with a sarcastic caption that sparked a debate on the internet. Shortly after, cross platform users started conjecturing on the reasons why the bald patch might have occurred.







Some viewed it as a lighting or camera angle problem but others attributed it to medical related diseases like alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that may result in sudden hair loss in areas. Nevertheless, no formal confirmation or medical declaration to this effect has ever been made regarding the case of Trump and most of the allegations are mere speculations at this point.

Trump Health Updates

These images have resurfaced in the middle of a wider resurgence of rumors about Trump and his health that has surfaced earlier in the week. Speculation had been rising following the announcement of a press lid by the White House that no further appearances would be made by the president that day. This prompted Internet speculation that Trump could have been admitted to the hospital, and specifically to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. These assertions were, however, soon refuted by authorities, among whom was Communications Director Steven Cheung, who confirmed that Trump had been busy all through the Easter weekend, and that the rumors were unfounded.

Trump And Iran war

In the midst of the speculation, Trump was also caught in the middle of the political scandal after an unusually aggressive social media message against Iran. The message, with its explicit language and threats, became the center of strongly negative commentators. Critics even made some discussions on the 25th Amendment, which addresses the inability of the President, though no action has been taken. With the controversy surrounding his health and rhetoric still raging online, the viral bald spot photos have merely provided an additional layer of scrutiny to the already intense scrutiny of the public appearances of Trump.

Also Read: Donald Trump Health: Is US President Unwell? Swollen Hand At White House Event, Doctor Flags ‘Dementia Signs’ After Iran Rant