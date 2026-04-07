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Home > World News > Donald Trump Health: Is US President Unwell? Swollen Hand At White House Event, Doctor Flags ‘Dementia Signs’ After Iran Rant

Donald Trump Health: Is US President Unwell? Swollen Hand At White House Event, Doctor Flags ‘Dementia Signs’ After Iran Rant

Fresh concerns about the health of Donald Trump have surfaced after his recent public appearances and controversial online posts. Doctors and critics questioned the US president’s cognitive state after he threatened Iran in an expletive-filled message.

Donald Trump’s health sparks debate after swollen hand, 72-hour absence and doctor claims about dementia symptoms. Photo: X.
Donald Trump’s health sparks debate after swollen hand, 72-hour absence and doctor claims about dementia symptoms. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 7, 2026 08:27:58 IST

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Donald Trump Health: Is US President Unwell? Swollen Hand At White House Event, Doctor Flags ‘Dementia Signs’ After Iran Rant

US President Donald Trump’s health has once again sparked speculations from doctors and politicians in opposition after his several public appearances and comments. Trump received backlash on Sunday after he made a post on Truth Social filled with abuse and profanities. The comments received sharp criticism, with commentators questioning his health. 

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—-n’ Strait, you crazy b—–ds, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!”

The rumors gained traction after the 79-year old president on Monday appeared with a discolored and swollen right hand during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. He was absent for over 72 hours, sparking concerns regarding his health.

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Unverified reports started to emerge about his health over the weekend, with social media claiming been admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, over the weekend.

Vin Gupta, a medical commentator and doctor, has spoken about the cognitive state of the president after he threatened Iran, saying the US will destroy the country’s bridges and power plants. Writing on social media, Dr Gupta describes Trump having erratic behaviour, difficulty finishing sentences, confusion, and problems with recalling words.

Dr Gupta said Trump is showing that these symptoms have been aggravating over time.

“Developing and worsening gradually over time. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia.”

This is not the first time Dr Gupta has raised concerns about the health of the US President. Last year, when Trump appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he raised similar concerns.

At that time,  Trump was struggling to balance while walking; he jinxed names and had a prominent bruise on his hand.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared on X, along with a video from the egg hunt, writing, “The back of Trump’s right hand is extremely swollen and discolored, as you can see in this clip.”

On Monday, during a press conference, Trump was asked about how critics are suggesting that his mental health should be examined.

Trump showed disdain and said he did not know what people were talking about.

“I haven’t heard that. “But if that’s the case, you’re going to need more people like me.” 

He was also asked about his use of abusive language filled with profanities and expletives, to which he responded by saying, it was only to make my point”.

President’s son Donald Trump Jr has now responded to the rumours related to Trump’s death and health.

“What we experienced in the last 24 hours from the Left was nothing short of demonic,” the original post stated, “While President Trump was working all day on a critical mission to rescue an American pilot, the left ran a massive campaign pushing the lie that he was dead.”

Also Read: Trump Warns Iran: Calls Peace Proposal “Not Good Enough” Amid Rising West Asia Conflict; Signals Continued Pressure On Tehran

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Tags: donald trumpDonald Trump deathDonald Trump hand bruisedonald trump healthhome-hero-pos-2us newsWorld news

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Donald Trump Health: Is US President Unwell? Swollen Hand At White House Event, Doctor Flags ‘Dementia Signs’ After Iran Rant

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Donald Trump Health: Is US President Unwell? Swollen Hand At White House Event, Doctor Flags ‘Dementia Signs’ After Iran Rant
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Donald Trump Health: Is US President Unwell? Swollen Hand At White House Event, Doctor Flags ‘Dementia Signs’ After Iran Rant
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