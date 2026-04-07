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Home > World News > Abu Dhabi On Target Again? Iran Threatens To Strike AI Data Centre, Signals Retaliation Against US Tech Assets In UAE

Abu Dhabi On Target Again? Iran Threatens To Strike AI Data Centre, Signals Retaliation Against US Tech Assets In UAE

Iran has threatened to target a major US-backed AI data centre in Abu Dhabi following an airstrike on Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology.

Iran threatens to target US-Linked AI Centre In Abu Dhabi (AI IMAGE)
Iran threatens to target US-Linked AI Centre In Abu Dhabi (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 7, 2026 14:48:18 IST

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Abu Dhabi On Target Again? Iran Threatens To Strike AI Data Centre, Signals Retaliation Against US Tech Assets In UAE

IRAN UAE WAR: Iran has threatene to attack AI centre located in Abu Dhabhi, as per the latest development amid the west asia conflict. 

Iran hinted it might target a big US artificial intelligence data centre in the United Arab Emirates. This came after an airstrike hit Tehran, damaging a computing and GPU facility at Sharif University of Technology , a key piece of Iran’s AI infrastructure. The story ran in Tasnim News Agency, which leans toward the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran Threatens Strike on Abu Dhabi AI Data Centre

Tasnim pointed out the US-operated “Stargate” AI centre in Abu Dhabi sits inside Iran’s missile range. They made it clear Iran sees the data centre as a strategic target and says it has the right to strike back in kind, widening its focus to Gulf technology infrastructure.

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Iranian military accounts echoed the threat online. A video surfaced, credited to spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari, showing satellite images zooming in on Stargate’s location.

The clip included the line, “nothing stays hidden to our sight, though hidden by Google,” hinting Iran has Stargate firmly in its crosshairs.

Iran Signals Retaliation Against US Tech Assets in UAE

As noted in social media mentions cited in the articles, Iran’s armed forces stated that the US energy and technology infrastructure located throughout the Middle East would be targeted if the US attacks civilian infrastructure in Iran.

Stargate is said to be a $500 billion collaboration among OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle for building massive data centers for AI technology.

The Abu Dhabi location is referred to as a “significant international hub” that will be used to build AI computing infrastructure.

The disruption of gas supply in certain sections of Tehran following an attack on gas infrastructure at Sharif University of Technology was resolved on Monday, according to AFP.

According to state television reports, the attack damaged gas pressure reduction facilities and metering equipment, resulting in a gas leak.

Frequent Attacks by Iran against Abu Dhabhi

According to an announcement by the government of Abu Dhabi, firefighters were engaged in fighting fires in a petrochemical plant after debris fell during defense interceptions, as Iran was stepping up its aerial campaign in the region, AFP stated.

The above attack happened amid the news that the United Arab Emirates’ ministry of defence was responding to an attack from missiles and drones.

Earlier, Iran had stated it was targeting the country’s aluminium industries, making this one of the many targets under threat.

ALSO READ: Iran’s Big Move After Donald Trump’s Bombing Threat: Tehran Calls People To Form ‘Human Chains’ Around Power Plants Before 48-Hour Attack Deadline

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Abu Dhabi On Target Again? Iran Threatens To Strike AI Data Centre, Signals Retaliation Against US Tech Assets In UAE

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Abu Dhabi On Target Again? Iran Threatens To Strike AI Data Centre, Signals Retaliation Against US Tech Assets In UAE
Abu Dhabi On Target Again? Iran Threatens To Strike AI Data Centre, Signals Retaliation Against US Tech Assets In UAE
Abu Dhabi On Target Again? Iran Threatens To Strike AI Data Centre, Signals Retaliation Against US Tech Assets In UAE
Abu Dhabi On Target Again? Iran Threatens To Strike AI Data Centre, Signals Retaliation Against US Tech Assets In UAE

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